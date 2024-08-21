All Dolphins

Tua Leads By Communication

The offense feels confident and comfortable with Tagovailoa leading the huddle.

Scott Salomon

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs on the field after passing the football against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs on the field after passing the football against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has led this offense since the day he took over as the starter. However, this season, he is becoming more vocal about what he wants from the other 10 players in the huddle.

Braxton Berrios, the slot receiver who started last season, sees a different Tagovailoa this season. He said Tagovailoa is taking charge, communicating better with the offense, and demanding what he wants. He settles for nothing less than what he asks for.

"I mean, even today [Wednesday] there was something I came back from a route and immediately we were talking," Berrios said. "I'm not saying that's foreign or rare, but you know when it is in practice, you know a lot of times that doesn't happen because you know you move on to the next play.

"But, you know it comes up and we have that communication right there on the sideline and the next time we get it. So I think the communication and the vocalness of him has been a huge step."

Tagovailoa's change has not gone unnoticed. Jaylen Waddle, who has been playing with Tagovailoa since his freshman season in Alabama, sees a significant shift in his leadership style. His increased communication and command of the huddle are making a real difference to the team.

"The biggest inprovement? I'd say his communication. Really leading us out there and in the huddle," Waddle said. "He's kind of not as talkative when we first came in, just due to culture and I know just being at Bama with him, the standard wa already set. So, I feel like it's something that he earned."

Waddle said he takes command of the offense with his direction and instructions. It is Tagovailoa's offense.

"He's much more talkative and really doing a good job of tell us what we want, what he wants," Waddle said. "He's just leading the guys."

