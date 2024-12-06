All Dolphins

Tyreek Earns Undesirable No. 1 Ranking

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was named the most hated player in the NFL on X

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 10.
Tyreek Hill has made no secret of the fact he loves to troll on social media, so perhaps there's something ironic about him coming in first in a study examining the most hated NFL players on X.

The study by FlashPicks analyzed the 100 most popular NFL players' official X accounts and calculated the numbers of abusive tweets sent to them by fans from the start of the season until early this week, and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver came in first by a large margin.

Hill, who came in first on a much more desirable list when he was named at the top of NFL Network's Top 100 for 2024, received almost 5,000 tweets using some variation of a not-suitable-for-children insult. Hill's total of 4,975 nasty tweets was almost 20 times over the NFL average of 218 tweets for the 100 most popular players on X.

He easily topped Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for the top spot, with Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen rounding out the top five.

Hill always has been a controversial player because of his outspoken nature and off-the-field incidents, but it should be noted he has changed his Twitter bio description away from saying he enjoyed starting stuff.

Hill, who has 993, 700 followers on X, now simply has this as a description: "Husband . Present Father . Military son . Leader ."

The Dolphins had four players listed among having the 100 most popular X accounts in the NFL. Odell Beckham Jr. came in 12th among those with the most abusive tweets received; Tua Tagovailoa was 35th; and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was 91st.

Published
