Weaver Linked to NFL Head Coach Openings
Anthony Weaver was a legitimate NFL head coach candidate last offseason and his work in his first year as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator has only helped his cause.
Weaver, who interviewed for the openings with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders last year, figures to get more interviews in this cycle, and a couple of potential landing spots already have been identified.
Even more specific, Weaver has been identified as a strong candidate for the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears, which was vacated when the team fired Matt Eberflus last in the season, according to NFL reporter Diana Russini of The Athletic.
In a story published Saturday, Russini wrote the folllowing about the Bears' coaching search: "The Bears are gearing up for their head-coaching search, and a few big names are already on their radar: Vrabel, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Weaver, the Dolphins’ DC. GM Ryan Poles has been doing serious homework on these candidates, particularly Weaver."
Additionally, Russini wrote that if the Jacksonville Jaguars end up firing head coach Doug Pederson, Weaver would be among the candidates who would be in consideration.
WEAVER FOCUSED ON DOLPHINS
That Weaver would be a hot candidate is no surprise at all, given all the rave reviews he's gotten at all of his stops, not to mention the Dolphins' performance on defense this season.
Weaver is aware of his situation, but his focus was solely on trying to get the Dolphins into the playoffs when he conducted his weekly media session Thursday.
"It's funny because I spoke to my agent last night and he's like, 'What are you doing to prepare for those ops?' " Weaver said Thursday. "I'm like absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. Yeah, I'm so focused right now. I'm just controlling what we control, beating the Jets and praying that we get the help we need in order to continue this run. Because I think if we can get in, if we're blessed with that opportunity, we can make some noise."
WEAVER A HIT AS DOLPHINS DC
With one game left in the 2024 regular season, we easily can make the determination that the hiring of Weaver to replace Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator was a massive hit for the Dolphins.
The team will go into the season finale against the New York Jets ranked third in the NFL in total defense and tied for eighth in points allowed — all this despite not having Bradley Chubb all season and having Jaelan Phillips for only a month.
The defense also produced the team MVP in lineman Zach Sieler.
If the Dolphins indeed are to make some noise in the first few weeks of January, it's more than likely it will have to be the defense leading the way given Tua Tagovailoa's uncertain status because of his hip injury and injuries on the offensive line.
If the Dolphins don't make any kind of run, Weaver's focus then would shift to his personal opportunities and the Weaver watch will go into full effect.
And if it turns out he's one-and-done because he becomes a head coach elsewhere, Weaver can leave knowing he did a great job in his short stint in Miami.