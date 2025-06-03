What McDaniel Had to Say About Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey Situations
No storyline is hanging over the Miami Dolphins more than the potential trades of tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media before Organized Team Activities and provided his thoughts on where things stand with those players on Tuesday. Smith and Ramsey are two of the team’s better players, and whether one or both leave, some movement seems inevitable.
Here’s where each situation stands and what McDaniel had to say about it.
Breaking Down Jonnu Smith’s Situation
Smith’s situation is much newer than Ramsey’s, so Tuesday was McDaniel’s first opportunity to speak on it. Smith, the 32nd highest-paid tight end in the league, is seeking a new contract following his record-breaking first season in Miami.
Smith did not attend OTAs last week, but McDaniel did say that the tight end “has been around” during the offseason, so it doesn’t seem like the two sides have entirely burned a bridge for a new contract.
Finding a middle ground on a new contract might be complicated, but there’s no doubt that Smith is an important member of the offense and locker room.
“Jonnu is a very important player and person to me and the guys,” McDaniel said. “One thing that we can stand on is his professionalism and how he goes about his business. There are times when business can play a part, for sure, and a team can make it as complicated as they would like if they have a lot of time to focus on what’s going on with Jonnu.”
McDaniel also mentioned that he doesn’t believe the situation has distracted the team.
“I would encourage [the team] to focus on their own game,” McDaniel said. “Fortunately, I haven’t had to have those conversations. Guys have been focused on what they can do to get better today for the Miami Dolphins organization.”
There does seem to be momentum that would lead to Smith staying in Miami. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently said it’s Smith’s “dream” to stay with the Dolphins.
Additionally, reports on Tuesday morning indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team originally speculated to be interested in acquiring Smith, would not pursue the tight end.
McDaniel hasn’t considered a version of the upcoming season that doesn’t include Smith on the Dolphins roster.
“I haven’t considered anything other than that I want Jonnu on the team,” McDaniel said. “I think he wants to be here, and so my experience with business is that you let that play out. In that time, Jonnu is depending on me to focus on the players that I have the ability to coach and influence.”
The Jalen Ramsey Standstill
While there’s fair reason to believe the Dolphins will retain Smith on a new contract, there should be zero belief that Jalen Ramsey will suit up for Miami in 2025.
“I don’t really check in on it on the day to day,” McDaniel said about Ramsey trade negotiations. “Zero has changed on my end, so I’ll let Chris [Grier] work, and I’m diligently coaching.”
McDaniel has tried to pull attention away from the Ramsey situation in previous press conferences, so his lack of an update isn’t too surprising. It’s also not surprising that a trade hasn’t happened yet.
Working out a trade involving Ramsey is easier said than done because of his age and the $21 million in guaranteed salary he's got coming in 2025 after the Dolphins already paid him a $4 million roster bonus in March.
Although teams like the Rams have been rumored to be interested in acquiring the veteran cornerback, Ramsey’s contract will likely scare away several teams that could use him this season.
Plus, the Dolphins will likely try to hold out for as much compensation as possible. However, given that the team lacks any leverage, and Ramsey is older, it’s hard to imagine them getting a lot in return.