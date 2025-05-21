What's The Next Step for Jonnu Smith?
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith had a historic first season in South Florida, but there’s still room for him to develop.
Smith set the franchise record for catches and yards from a tight end, putting up 88 catches for 884 yards. Smith always has been a potent receiving threat because of his athleticism and ball skills, so his production in Miami’s speed-focused offense wasn’t overly shocking.
There’s no doubt that Smith has the receiving part of playing tight end down, but there are a few areas he’ll need to improve to go from one of the NFL’s better receiving tight ends to one of the league’s most well-rounded tight ends.
“Well, I don't think it's something that you judge by numbers,” assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree told reporters Wednesday. “For instance, when I had George [Kittle], he set the NFL record for yards in a season, and I think the closest he's come to that is probably 200 yards. So that doesn't necessarily mean he hasn't had as good years.
“I think with Jonnu, really for him, the next step is just being more consistent, or someone we can rely on a little more in the run game.”
With Embree’s push for Smith to contribute more as a run blocker in mind, let’s look at what Smith’s role in the running game looks like and how he fits with some of the team’s new players.
Jonnu’s Running Game Role
Blocking has never been a strength of Smith’s game, even in college. Much of that stems from his 6-3, 248-pound frame, as he lacks the natural strength to move defenders off their spots.
However, Miami’s outside zone offense asks Smith to block on the move or on the perimeter quite a bit, which should minimize his lack of overall strength.
Smith is the team’s “F” or “move” tight end and frequently lines up detached from the line of scrimmage. Last season, Smith had 254 snaps in the slot and just 198 in-line, according to Pro Football Focus. For comparison, Julian Hill had 362 in-line snaps last season.
Hill and Smith are both tight ends, but their roles are so different that they basically play different positions. Embree understands that the pressure of learning two distinct roles in the offense can be difficult.
"You know, it's like I tell my guys all the time, I'm gonna put you out there, but I'm never gonna let you go out there and drown, so to speak,” Embree said. “This offense is very voluminous.
“There's a lot of stuff that we're asked to do in our room; only the quarterbacks do more than we do. So it's a little bit of a process to kind of get the grasp of everything and all that.”
Smith won’t become a primary in-line blocker this season, so the most significant improvement he could make in this area is blocking on the perimeter.
Miami loves to run toss plays and call receiver screens, which makes sense when speedsters like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane usually are on the receiving end. Smith will get some of those looks as well, but he will also be asked to make key blocks from the slot.
Smith’s aggressiveness and technique on those plays can improve. Besides Austin Jackson’s injury, poor perimeter blocking was one of the primary reasons Miami’s run game struggled down the stretch, and Smith was a part of that.
Does Miami Need Smith to Block?
Obviously, it makes sense that the coaching staff wants Smith to become a better blocker. It’s their job to improve the players on the team.
However, the question for Smith is how much Miami actually needs him to contribute in the running game. This offseason, the Dolphins signed tight end Pharaoh Brown and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, two players known for their blocking.
Brown is more direct competition for Hill’s spot as the team’s primary in-line player, but Westbrook-Ikine is an excellent blocker from the slot — Smith’s likely role.
If the Dolphins want to run crack-toss — a staple of the current offense — Westbrook-Ikhine has proven he’s a more effective player. He’s much more aggressive and effective when engaged with second-level defenders.
If Brown and Hill are taking the majority of the in-line snaps, and Westbrook-Ikhine is the team’s best perimeter blocker, it doesn’t leave much room for Smith to contribute in this area, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
The Dolphins’ offseason moves prevented them from needing Smith to take a significant jump in the running game. Instead, they’ve filled out the skill position depth chart to properly support a player with Smith’s strengths.
Ultimately, anything Smith gives Miami in the running game is a luxury. Any improvements he makes would help him take the next step, but he can still be one of the team’s most potent offensive threats without that.