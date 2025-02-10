All Dolphins

Where the Dolphins Stack Up in Super Bowl LX Odds

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to return to the playoffs in 2025

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gestures from the sideline during first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gestures from the sideline during first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the traditions with the Super Bowl is that betting odds for the next champion start popping shortly after the game, and the outlook based on those odds isn't overly promising for the 2025 Miami Dolphins.

After finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time in Mike McDaniel's tenure as head coach, the Dolphins are tied for 18th-favorite, according to the DraftKings Sportbook, listed at plus-6500.

The Dolphins are tied at those odds with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

Pittsburgh is the only AFC playoff participant not ahead of Miami in the Super Bowl LX odds. The two teams are eighth among AFC teams behind the other six playoff participants — the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo, Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos — and the Cincinnati Bengals.

As is usually the case, the Super Bowl champion is listed as the favorite for next season, in this case the Philadelphia Eagles at +600.

The non-playoff team with the shortest odds to win Super Bowl LX is the San Francisco 49ers at +1500.

The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are tied for longest shots at +20000.

At this time last year, the Dolphins opened as the ninth-biggest favorites to win Super Bowl LIX.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News