Where the Dolphins Stack Up in Super Bowl LX Odds
One of the traditions with the Super Bowl is that betting odds for the next champion start popping shortly after the game, and the outlook based on those odds isn't overly promising for the 2025 Miami Dolphins.
After finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time in Mike McDaniel's tenure as head coach, the Dolphins are tied for 18th-favorite, according to the DraftKings Sportbook, listed at plus-6500.
The Dolphins are tied at those odds with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.
Pittsburgh is the only AFC playoff participant not ahead of Miami in the Super Bowl LX odds. The two teams are eighth among AFC teams behind the other six playoff participants — the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo, Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos — and the Cincinnati Bengals.
As is usually the case, the Super Bowl champion is listed as the favorite for next season, in this case the Philadelphia Eagles at +600.
The non-playoff team with the shortest odds to win Super Bowl LX is the San Francisco 49ers at +1500.
The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are tied for longest shots at +20000.
At this time last year, the Dolphins opened as the ninth-biggest favorites to win Super Bowl LIX.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.