Where Tua Focus Will Be in Joint Practices
The Miami Dolphins will take the next step in their preparation for the 2024 season this weekend with a joint practice with the Chicago Bears followed by their preseason opener.
For quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it will be a chance to see another defense try to throw different things at him, a prospect he describes as “cool.”
“Yeah, we're pretty excited,” Tagovailoa said after practice Wednesday, ahead of the team flying out to Chicago. “I think our defense is pretty excited as well. We have a lot of chirping going on back and forth with the competitive nature, with situational ball and then team drills. And so I know those guys are hungry to see the ball more because I for sure wasn't letting them see the ball a lot this training camp.
“I think (joint practices are) really cool because they give you a different perspective, because there's different ways callers call plays, different ways defensive guys run certain coverages and how they can get into different coverages. So you're getting a lot of the same things, it's just different looks and different ways in how they present them.”
THE SCHEDULE AHEAD
After the preseason opener against the Bears on Sunday, the Dolphin will travel to Detroit for two days of joint practices with the defending NFC North champion Lions followed by the second preseason game, August 16 at Ford Field.
In addition to working against different players, the road trip will serve as a bonding experience for the team.
“I think it's gonna be cool,” Tua said. “I think that's gonna be really cool. We got some things lined up with our rookies and then lined up with the veterans and the rookies and our coaches go out there and find some time to spend with each other, whether that's eating, whether that's going and seeing a movie, whatever that looks like.”
After the joint practices with the Bears and Lions and te two preseason games, the Dolphins will return to South Florida and will have another joint practice Thursday, August 21 ahead of the preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium.
When it comes to practicing against different teams, Tua says the focus doesn’t change from team to team.
“I don't think it changes at all,” Tua said. “I think that's why you have practices. So when it comes to those times where you go and have a joint practice, what are your fundamentals? Are you doing the right technique? And, if not, can we trust you or can we not trust you to do the right thing, whether it's a situational moment where it's a third-and-whatever, or, whatever else the situation could be. Can we trust you? Can we not trust you? And that's all it is, I think.”
Based on Tua’s own admission, the Dolphins offense will be looking to bounce back after the defense won the day in practice Wednesday.
“For me, on the offensive perspective, I felt today the defense had the best of us with what training camp had looked prior for us coming into today's practice,” he said. “But I would say that's what you want. That's what you wanna see. You wanna see that back and forth. And if there's swings, you wanna try to keep that swing as consistent on that side as possible
“And I think they did a really good job with that in even situational drills today. So, very proud of them. And we're all looking forward to going to Chicago and seeing what those guys have in store for us.”