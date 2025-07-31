Why Ewers Still Happy with Career Decision
This was supposed to be the year former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers broke the bank. He could have been a senior in college making big NIL money. He had offers to stay at Texas or move on to the highest bidder.
Instead, Ewers is playing for the rookie minimum for the Miami Dolphins as a seventh-round pick. He passed on the guaranteed money for NIL and elected to enter the NFL Draft, which comes with very little guarantee, if any.
The contract Ewers signed with the Dolphins contained a guarantee of only his signing bonus of $131,576. If he makes the team, he will make the rookie minimum of $840,000. It pales in comparison to what he could have been guaranteed to make in college.
EWERS WANTED TO FOLLOW HIS DREAM
Former University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was in the same position Ewers was in. He opted to transfer to the University of Miami for a reported sum of $6 million. He put his dream of playing in the NFL off for a year.
Ewers wanted to pursue his dream of being an NFL quarterback. He thought there was no better time than the present.
"I felt like it was time to pursue my ultimate dream like I was just talking about, and that's being an NFL quarterback and being an NFL player," Ewers said Wednesday. "Sure, I had opportunities to go continue on and playing college, but I feel like I was ready to take that next step, and I'm glad I did."
EWERS IS GETTING ON THE JOB TRAINING
Ewers is having a solid camp. He is soaking up what he is learning in his first training camp. He is learning how to transition from an above-average quarterback in college to a third-string quarterback in the NFL fighting for a roster spot.
"Obviously I'm still learning, and, you know, trying to, trying to play my game at the end of the day and have fun doing it, because at the end of the day, we're all blessed to be out here playing, playing the sport that we grew up loving," Ewers said. "It's been a journey for all of us, and for us to all meet here and have the same same goal and compete for the same goal is super special."
The former Longhorns star said he is getting his feet wet more and more every day. He is getting more comfortable in the offense and he is playing faster, which means he is thinking less.
"Obviously feeling healthy helps. And I feel like I'm playing faster each and every day," Ewers said. "I feel like, with what's installed right now, I feel like I have a pretty good grasp on that. And it's cool getting to see just day in and day out, how much, whether I improve, or how much I'm able to learn from my mistakes the earlier day or the prior day."
LEARNING FROM OTHER QUARTERBACKS IN CAMP
Ewers is sitting in the third chair behind starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Zach Wilson. Ewers said he has learned from both.
"I mean, I think the way that Tua goes about his business, kind of learning what it takes to be an NFL, NFL quarterback, an NFL guy," Ewers said, "Same goes for Zach."
Ewers has caught the attention of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
"I think, realistically, Quinn's development is all him, but it's as much as coaching and from the quarterback coaches and Zach and Tua as well," McDaniel said. "They're creating a good environment that he has to keep up with because the other two are rolling."
Ewers is just working as hard as he can every day and is looking forward to playing in his first preseason game next weekend.
"I mean, that's where all the fun is, is finally getting out and getting to play other people, rather than your own teammates," Ewers said. "We get to see some different defenses and defensive schemes and defensive players. But yeah, I feel I feel good about it."