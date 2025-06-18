Why Ingold Thinks Dolphins Running Game Will be Different in 2025
The Miami Dolphins struggled to consistently put points on the board last season due to the lack of rhythm and reliability expected of a Mike McDaniel offense.
After leading the league in yards per carry in 2023, Miami’s rushing attack fell to 28th overall and converted first downs on just 20.1 percent of its rushing plays last season. That was the lowest rate in the NFL. While the offense helped carry the franchise to back-to-back playoff appearances, it learned that past success doesn’t guarantee future results.
“I think we had so much faith that the problems would solve themselves based on the success of 2023,” fullback Alec Ingold said at Mandatory Minicamp last week. “We learned the lesson that you can't just will it to happen, it has to be intentional. There’s no secret sauce or shortcuts.
“That growth mindset, that’s the switch. That's the change. It's little and it's nuanced, but it's not ‘Oh, we’re going to figure it out.’ We learned that’s not how it works in this league.”
Injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and across the offensive line impacted Miami’s ability to catch opposing defenses off balance. The Dolphins had a stretch of scoring at least 27 points in four of five games, but also failed to reach 14 points in six different games.
Miami lacked big plays, finishing last season with just eight runs of at least 20 yards, down from 17 the previous year. The team led the league with eight 40-yard runs in 2023, but that number fell to just three last season.
“I think there was a little bit of struggle inside the locker room,” Ingold said. “I think you saw that the first half of the year, but guys fought through it, and people are fighting to build the chemistry. I don't think we had OTAs like this last year.
“I don’t think guys were as dialed in as they are [now]. This point of the offseason is really about training focus and attention, laying the bricks of a foundation you can build on to give yourself a chance. I think it's cool to see guys stepping across the whole locker room.”
Ingold’s Role in McDaniel’s Offense
After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Ingold signed with the Dolphins in 2022 as one of the franchise’s first moves of the McDaniel era.
A 2023 Pro Bowler, Ingold caught 28 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown through his first two seasons in Miami. He had only eight carries for eight yards during that time, as the offense typically utilized his blocking on rushing attempts.
“The F, or fullback, in this offense, you can probably call it the problem-solver a little bit,” Ingold said. “Being able to fix things on the fly and keep things clean for the running backs—helps everything ease out from the front line, to the backfield, to the wideouts.”
“I think with that continuity and those reps, you help problem-solve the different things you can bring [to a play], and then it's also nice to run through somebody once in a while, too.”
Ingold’s playing time has decreased during the last three seasons, playing 40 percent of snaps in 2022, 38 percent in 2023, and just 33 percent last season. While he missed two games due to a calf injury, an ineffective ground attack also impacted his role.
Rather than creating holes at the second level, Ingold was increasingly relied on to move the chains as a traditional fullback. Fighting through traffic, he gained 17 yards and six first downs on 10 carries, despite averaging just 0.3 yards before contact per carry. His 10 carries were the most since his rookie season and matched his combined total from the previous three years.
Opposing defenses limited downfield shots and forced Miami to sustain drives, putting pressure on the offense to be efficient on every snap. The Dolphins ranked seventh in plays per game, often relying on methodical drives without the big plays needed to keep defenses off balance and put up points.
The ceiling of McDaniel’s offense demands a high level of detail, something players admitted was overlooked at times last year. Looking ahead, building chemistry and accountability are emphasized as the Dolphins look to set the tone for 2025.
“Every time you talk to Tua, you’ll get a sense of that,” Ingold said of the team’s urgency. “What’s understood doesn’t need to be talked about. I think it's been no-nonsense from coaches to players, players to players, everybody in between. We’re all getting after it.”
