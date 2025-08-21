All Dolphins

Why McDaniel Wants Starters in Preseason Finale

The Miami Dolphins will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tua Tagovailoa and the other Miami Dolphins starters will be back in action for their preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dolphins sat out most of their starters — pretty much everybody except for their top two draft picks along with other selected players — in their preseason victory against the Detroit Lions last Saturday, but head coach Mike McDaniel said before the joint practice against the Jaguars on Thursday that he wanted some game action this time.

"The starters know that they will be ... my plan is for them to appear," McDaniel said. "What that looks like, the length of that, will kind of be determined by today's practice. And then I'll meet with the coaching staff right after, and then tell the players a little more definitively what that looks like.

"But they have recently been told that they will appear, that has been my plan trying to focus on. It's our first home game, it's the first time this team's been through that routine and much of the game, much of each and home game, it's the first time this team's been through that routine. And much of the game, much of each and every regular season game, the success or failure is determined by the process of going from practice to a game. Those reps are invaluable. So that's where my priority goes. There's been a lot of technique growth. Preseasons like practice to me, I'm not looking for results as much as I wanna see the growth in their game transfer from a technique and fundamental standpoint. And I wanna see guys play together and get the last juice jitterbugs out before we get real in a couple weeks."

Things get real, of course, on September 7 when the Dolphins will face the Indianapolis Colts in their regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

TUA'S PREVIOUS PRESEASON FINALES

The game will mark the second preseason appearance for Tua, who completed 5 of 6 passes in his one series in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

While Tua didn't play in the preseason finale last year, he did make an appearance in the final preseason game in each of McDaniel's first two seasons as head coach, in 2022 and 2023. Head coach Brian Flores had kept Tua out of the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and there was no preseason in 2020 because of COVID-19.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News