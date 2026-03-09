Why Ingold Reuniting with Familiar Face Adds Layer to 2026 Dolphins Matchup

It didn’t take long for a player the Miami Dolphins recently cut to find a new home.

Former Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, according to multiple national reports. The Dolphins cut Ingold on Friday, along with kicker Jason Sanders. Ingold’s release netted the Dolphins $3.06 million against the cap in 2026.

His new $3.75 million average annual value ties him with Kyle Juszczyk for the highest among fullbacks.

Of course, Ingold is reuniting with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who is the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator. The Chargers had previously used players like Scott Matlock at fullback, but Ingold represents a whole other type of investment in the position.

It’s not shocking that Ingold is reuniting with McDaniel. The former Dolphins head coach used Ingold to his fullest ability, giving him unique blocking assignments and a decent number of touches for his position.

Ingold is not the first former Dolphins member to join McDaniel in Los Angeles, either. Offensive line coach Butch Barry is also heading to Los Angeles in the same position under McDaniel.

The Dolphins will play the Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium this season, which means McDaniel, Barry and Ingold will get a chance to play or coach against their former team.

This matchup used to be defined by the Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa “rivalry,” but with Tua expected to be elsewhere, there’s a good chance McDaniel’s return will fill that narrative void.

Ingold’s Dophins’ Career

The fullback spent four seasons in Miami after signing with the team following a three-season stint with the Raiders. Ingold started 17 games in three of his four seasons and was nominated to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Most of his impact came as a blocker, as he helped De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert tear up the league in 2023. Ingold did record 41 catches for 372 yards and one touchdown to go along with 20 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Perhaps Ingold’s biggest impact on the Dolphins was as a leader. He was a team captain and was clearly respected in the locker room for his entire tenure.

There’s no doubt Miami can get cheaper at the fullback position and still get production from that spot, but the team might miss Ingold’s leadership on the offensive side of the ball.