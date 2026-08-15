Four Winners And Four Losers in Dolphins Preseason Opener

The 2026 preseason began with a dud for the Miami Dolphins, at least on the scoreboard with their 20-7 loss against the Washington Commanders on Friday Night, but there's a bigger picture than just the score.

Don't overreact after one preseason game, but some player performances are great signs of things to come, while others illustrated the level (or lack thereof) of depth Miami currently has.

Regardless, there are winners and losers to go over. Some had the breakout performance they needed to make a great first impression. Others did the opposite, coming out flat in the first real game against an NFL opponent.

Winner: WR Caleb Douglas

Most things went right for Miami on their first offensive drive, but what the Dolphins got out of their rookie wide receiver was a pleasant surprise. There are two more preseason games to go, but the case for Douglas to be a starter is looking like you can take it to the bank.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan had noted how Douglas could be a major contributor based on what he saw during training camp. So far, he looks to be the vertical deep threat that Miami wanted him to be, and he showcased it with a one-handed catch while being interfered with.

Despite having just one catch, his 28 receiving yards led the team in the category and he was a smaller shoe size away from another deep reception, blazing by Commanders defensive back Rasul Douglas in the process.

Loser: QB Quinn Ewers

There's no getting around the night that Ewers had, completing one of eight attempts for 27 yards and an interception. Bad numbers aside, almost all of his passes were off the mark. Looking back at the pick, it's almost impossible to determine which player in a white jersey he was throwing to.

It's a small sample size, but so far, after training camp and his first preseason game, it looks like Ewers has regressed instead of improved. At the moment, no backup quarterback on this roster looks like he can step in and lead the team if something were to happen to Malik Willis.

Not every mistake Ewers made was completely on him, but a 1.6 passer rating doesn't happen by accident. You have to wonder if the confidence is there with Ewers, and how much more of this Miami will take before deciding something needs to be done with the backups.

Winner: RB Ollie Gordon II

Gordon was one of the very few bright spots on offense in the second half, recording 39 yards off seven carries, the same stat line as De'Von Achane sans a touchdown.

When working with the starting line or the backups, Gordon still found success breaking tackles and getting by the trenches. When given open grass, he became tough to take down, including juking out Commanders defensive back Car'lin Vigers on a 13-yard gain.

His biggest knock was the unsportsmanlike penalty, flipping the ball at a Commanders player in retaliation, which he can learn from. This led to a one-on-one conversation between him and Hafley on the sideline, and maybe we can write this off as nothing to be concerned about moving forward.

Biggest Loser: C Andrew Meyer

Once the starters came out of the game, we got to see the depth on the offensive line, and it was not reassuring. The extended time in the pocket that Willis got to enjoy in the first drive disappeared for the backup quarterbacks, which definitely assisted in their frustrating performances.

Backup center Andrew Meyer had a tough night snapping the ball, with Miller's first snap of the game ending up on the ground. One of Miller's interceptions came off pressure by Commanders defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who blew by Meyer in the process.

Biggest Winner: RG Jonah Savaiinaea

On the positive end of the offensive line, the starters looked sharp. Proctor succeeded as a lead blocker. Austin Jackson is still healthy. But Savaiinaea especially looked way more confident and aggressive back at right guard as opposed to 2025, the season to forget.

More than anything, his run blocking was stellar, helping to create the gaps for Achane's 14-yard dash and not missing a beat when working with Jaylen Wright. Even when some of the starters came out, Proctor and Savaiinaea stayed in and looked physical.

Biggest Loser: QB Cam Miller

When Ewers came out of the game, Miller looked to turn the offense around, which had been stagnant since the opening drive. Instead, the offense got worse, with Miller managing 39 yards off three completions and two interceptions.

Again, not everything was on Miller. He had to work with backup wide receivers, tight ends, and an offensive line. Both interceptions were assisted by pressure up the middle. Still, the picture has been painted of Miami's backup quarterbacks, and it has many worried if something bad were to happen to Willis.

Biggest Winner: S Major Burns

Anyone doubting the 2026 All-UFL star for the Houston Gamblers and whether he could compete in the NFL is quietly being shut down. Burns ended up being one of Miami's leading tacklers in the game, with five total takedowns, including one that forced a three-and-out.

He also made an impact on special teams, flying down the field to force Washington's punt returner Robert Henry Jr to settle for a fair catch. There are a lot of positions on the Dolphins that have concerns depth-wise, but Burns looks to have potential in the safety room.

Biggest Loser: WR Tahj Washington

Washington was the only non-starter to be targeted three times, but didn't record a single reception. One of his targets from Miller led to an interception (though this was more on Miller missing Commanders linebacker Ale Kaho underneath), while another was dropped at the end of the first half.

In addition to committing a false start, this was not a great showing for Washington. Since being drafted by Miami in 2024, he's fought tooth and nail for playing time in a real NFL game. He did make a nice play on special teams, however, downing a Bradley Pinion punt at the 2-yard line.