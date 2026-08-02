Why Hafley Is Sold on Savaiinaea

Jeff Hafley's early progress report for Jonah Savaiinaea and his move back to right guard is looking positive.

After an underwhelming first season in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins' 2025 second-round pick is going back to where he made his mark in college. The move to left guard is being cast out, and he's returning to the right side of the line, which might be what Savaiinaea needs to turn back the clock.

Hafley spoke to the media on Sunday, praising Savaiinaea's handling of himself in the first three days of training camp. Maybe that number change back to 71 has done more good for the Arizona Wildcats product than we initially thought it could.

Look Straight, Don't Look Back

It might be easy to write off Savaiinaea after his rookie season. After all, his Pro Football Focus grade of 28.4 was historically low, setting the record for the lowest single-season grade for a starting guard ever.

However, playing left guard was something he didn't do in college, as he was Arizona's anchor at either right guard or right tackle. Being moved to an unfamiliar position, combined with being a rookie in the NFL, was a recipe for disaster that thankfully can be corrected, according to Hafley.

"Jonah has obviously taken a lot of criticism," said Hafley. "It's hard to play O-line year 1. And he played a position he hadn't been playing on a side he hadn't played for. He had his ups and downs last year, just like most rookies. It's a hard league to play as a rookie. I think everybody understands that, especially on the O-line. There's going to be ups and downs."

There weren't many positives to take away from Savaiinaea's rookie season, but there are some things to build on. Availability was a plus as he played in every game of the season and clocked in at 982 snaps. He only committed five penalties in all of 2025 - somewhat middle of the pack for guards.

2026 Is Where You Want To Be

The move back to right guard looks to be paying off early. Hafley is impressed with Savaiinaea's level of football during training camp from both a physical and mental standpoint, quickly turning the page on 2025 and looking ahead to what's next.

"All I know is this: he has been a pleasant surprise to me in how he's been in these first three days," said Hafley. "I think his confidence is at an all-time high. I think he's learned from going through a really hard year. I think he's had a really good offseason. I think his mind is in a great spot, and he has played good football for three days."

The O-line is no stranger to uncertainty. There's skepticism about Kadyn Proctor and whether he was worth the 12th overall pick, though things look good for now. Austin Jackson is consistently battling health concerns, including his toe injury. Savaiinaea having a bounce-back season would do a lot in terms of elevating the offensive line as a whole.

Don't Just Take Hafley's Word

Savaiinaea spoke to the media about hitting a "reset mode" in year 2. The number change to 71 was a start, but the move back to right guard is going to be a game-changer. Savaiinaea credits his coaches and teammates, including Aaron Brewer, with helping him become the best player he can be.

"Going into year 2, I feel that plays a big factor in my play," said Savaiinaea. “These past three days, I’ve been confident out there. I watched myself and was like, ‘damn, I did not have this time last year.’ I've got guys that I'm working out with, like Brewer, that are pushing me to become the best version of myself."

Hafley noted that Savaiinaea has taken a lot of criticism early on in his career. It's his responsibility to get him to be his best. Savaiinaea has the frame, agility, and certainly motivation to be better in year 2.

"All I want to do is help him believe in himself and continue to progress and tune out everything that happened last year because every one of us in our lives has had a tough moment, a tough day, a tough year, and you've got to put that behind you, man. You've got to move on."