Live Roster Cuts Tracker: Dolphins Get Started With Dozen Moves

The Miami Dolphins got an early start on getting to the 53-player roster limit Sunday by announced 12 moves in the aftermath of their preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins announced early Saturday afternoon they had waived the following 12 players: cornerback Alex Austin, running back Coleman Bennett, tackle Kevin Cline, edge Seth Coleman-Lyles, tight end Ethan Conner, inside linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., running back Donovan Edwards, defensive lineman Alex Huntley, safety Louis Moore, defensive lineman Cam Rice, inside linebacker Jaheim Thomas, and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr.

All those players now will be subject to waivers and will become free to negotiate with any team if they clear waivers.

Of the 12, Bennett, Conner, Dix, Rice and Thomas all joined the Dolphins after the start of training camp, while Coleman-Lyles was re-signed after being waived, only to be waived a second time.

Cline, Conner, Moore and Rice all were rookie free agents, Cline and Moore signing with the Dolphins in the offseason.

WEASE'S DOWNFALL

Wease was the only one of the 12 players waived Saturday who played for the Dolphins last season, working his way up from the practice squad late in the year.

After being signed to the active roster for the final two games of the 2025 season, Wease scored his first NFL touchdown on a 63-yard reception from Quinn Ewers in the Week 17 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium.

But Wease's ability to make the 53-man roster in 2026 was jeopardized greatly in the draft when the Dolphins selected three wide receivers — Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell in the third round, and Kevin Coleman Jr. in the fifth round.

Wease simply didn't do enough to merit strong consideration for the 53-man roster, even before he had a tough outing against the Falcons on Friday night that included dropping a touchdown pass in the end zone and then getting flagged for an illegal formation penalty.

THE SECONDARY DECISIONS

From this end, the most noteworthy move was that involving Austin, who we actually had on our final 53-man roster in our final projections.

Austin was involved in a tight battle for the backup roster spots in a group that includes Ethan Bonner, Miles Battle, A.J. Green III and Marco Wilson.

Austin certainly could be somebody the Dolphins consider bringing back to the practice squad.

At safety, Moore seemed like a rookie free agent with a shot at making the 53-man roster and he showed early flashes, but he wasn't very noticeable in terms of making plays in recent weeks.

THE DOLPHINS MOVES TO THE 53-MAN ROSTER LIMIT

August 29 — Waived CB Alex Austin, RB Coleman Bennett, T Kevin Cline, EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles, TE Ethan Conner, ILB Stephen Dix Jr., RB Donovan Edwards, DL Alex Huntley, S Louis Moore, DL Cam Rice, ILB Jaheim Thomas, WR Theo Wease Jr.