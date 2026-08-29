Four Winners And Four Losers in the Miami Dolphins Preseason Finale Against the Atlanta Falcons

The Miami Dolphins' final preseason game ended with yet another dud, a loss at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Through it all, some players helped their case to be considered for the final 53-man roster, while others weren't so lucky.

It was the second straight game where the majority of starters were left on the sidelines, allowing all of Miami's reserves to get meaningful minutes. It resulted in the closest preseason game out of the three, but a loss is still a loss.

The winners of this game for Miami left quality impressions to the coaching staff and front office, making a case to make the 53-man roster or even a solid backup piece. The losers, however, may have thrown away their final chance to convince the higher-ups that they belong.

DOLPHINS WINNERS AND LOSERS AGAINST ATLANTA

Winner - WR Chris Bell

It was great to see Bell make his preseason debut after the time he's spent recovering from injury. It wasn't an incredible stat line, with two receptions off five targets for 22 yards. However, this is only the start for Bell if he can manage to stay healthy moving forward.

"He had a bunch of opportunities to catch the ball," Hafley said. "He made some of those catches. I just think of how hard he's pushed himself to get this chance to get to where he's at right now. A lot of people didn't give him a chance to get back until a lot later, which is he he probably was drafted where he was. He hasn't played a lot of football, and he needs to do that."

He almost came down with a deep one-handed catch while being covered by Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson, which certainly would have fit the status quo of rookie Dolphins receivers making spectacular receptions during the preseason.

When Bell made plays, he showed solid route running and great speed, doing exactly what was asked of him. Opposing defenders had a hard time keeping up with him. The potential looks to be there, and as Hafley said, it'll take more and more reps to really see how much of a talent Bell could be in the long run.

Loser - P Bradley Pinion

The rough preseason that Pinion has had to deal with continued in this game. As a holder, he dropped a snap that led to an early Riley Patterson field goal being blocked, ending his perfect streak in the preseason.

He then shanked a 33-yard punt, which put the Falcons at their own 35-yard line with just enough time to march down the field and kick a 34-yard field goal before halftime. Miami brought in Pinion to add veteran experience and long-term consistency to the position, but might be looking to the waiver wire just to see who's available.

Winner - LB Jackson Woodard

At this point, it feels like Woodard has done everything in his power to earn a 53-man roster spot, and that didn't change against Atlanta. There might not be another linebacker in Miami who has made the most of his time this preseason like Woodard.

He had another solid night, consisting of six total tackles and one of Miami's two fumble recoveries. He seems to have a nose for the football, playing a part in one of the Dolphins' best positives in this game, which was forcing turnovers.

This is now the second-straight week he's been on the positive end of this list, and that's a great thing.

Loser - WR Theo Wease Jr.

In his second season in the NFL, Wease wanted to prove to Miami that he could be a receiver they could count on, but he proceeded to have a quiet, unmotivating training camp, and this game against Atlanta didn't do him any favors. He had a quiet game with three receptions for 22 yards, but one play stands out.

In the third quarter, Wease dropped a wide-open touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski that he would probably catch 99 times out of 100. Instead, it cost Miami its best opportunity in the game to score a touchdown, and that might not be something the Dolphins will gloss over as they figure out their 53-man roster.

Winner - CB Miles Battle

Battle is turning into a quality pickup for the Dolphins since they picked him up back in February. After having a solid training camp, he got a signature highlight against Atlanta with an interception, being at the right place at the right time with the ball tipped in the air, setting up Miami in the red zone.

In addition to the pick, he also tacked on three tackles and a pass deflection. As you'll find out later, this wasn't a great game for a few guys on the secondary, so it was refreshing to see a good performance from Battle.

Loser - CB JuJu Brents

This is a similar situation to Wease. Brents had a relatively quiet night with three solo tackles. However, a lot of people are leaving this game with a negative impression because of one play. It's a tough look considering how Hafley was optimistic about seeing how he could be a major asset to the secondary.

Early in the first quarter, Tua Tagovailoa completed a short pass out to Kyle Pitts approaching the sideline. Brents looked to meet him not far beyond the line of scrimmage, but instead ran right into a blocker, allowing Pitts to fly by the defense for a 37-yard gain. Atlanta would go on to score a touchdown on the same drive. Overall, it was a rookie mistake made by a four-year veteran.

Winner - K Riley Patterson

Now, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Patterson. In addition to the one blocked field goal (which wasn't really his fault), he was also hit with a kickoff out of bounds penalty, helping Atlanta begin a drive at the 40-yard line.

But when the Dolphins needed him to score points, he did just that, nailing four field goals of different lengths — 46, 45, 26, and 37. If Miami's red zone offense continues to struggle to get the ball across the goal line, it might be a busy season for Patterson, who at least looks ready for the challenge.

Loser - CB Ethan Bonner

The cornerback room for the Dolphins is wide open, and Bonner did not do a great job reinforcing that he can be a trusted backup in the secondary. Currently listed as the second-string player behind Brents, this was a disappointing showing for the duo overall.

Bonner struggled for the majority of this game, leaving a lot of open room between him and Atlanta's receivers for easy receptions. He was also in coverage on the Falcons' second touchdown of the day. His performance on special teams wasn't much better, whiffing on a couple of returners.