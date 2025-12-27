Breaking Down a Busy Saturday of Dolphins Moves

As expected, because this typically happens with teams out of playoff contention in the final weeks of the regular season, the Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The moves includes two additions to the 53-man roster and three subtractions, along with the two practice squad elevations.

The additions involved offensive lineman Andrew Meyer being activated off injured reserve and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. being signed off the Dolphins practice squad.

Conversely, the Dolphins placed three players on injured reserve — wide receiver Dee Eskridge, defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Lastly, the Dolphins elevated linebacker Derrick McLendon and offensive lineman Josh Priebe from the practice squad, the first elevation of the season for each player.

WHAT THE O-LINE MOVES MIGHT MEAN

The offensive line additions to the game-day roster against Tampa Bay now give Miami a total of 10 players at the position when the normal number active is eight.

The Dolphins almost certainly didn't elevate Priebe to make him inactive, but he likely will play special teams only and very well might take the place of veteran Kendall Lamm, who was made inactive a couple of times recently to make room for practice squad elevation Kion Smith.

But, as head coach Mike McDaniel indicated this week, having Meyer available gives him another option for the starting center spot in the event Aaron Brewer can't play after he was listed as questionable because of a back injury.

Keep in mind that Brewer really wants to play because he's talked about the significance of his games streak, which stands at 75 and his starting streak of 66 games.

While not likely, one option to keep the streak alive would be for Brewer to take the first snap and then leave the game, with the Dolphins then still having eight game-day offensive linemen.

Meyer has been on IR the entire season after the Dolphins put him on that list when they made their roster cuts for 53.

The Dolphins did the same at the time with kicker Jason Sanders, but he'll remain on IR for the Tampa Bay game after being downgraded to out after his second week of practice. The Dolphins will continue to go with Riley Patterson, who has performed admirably in Sanders' absence.

If Brewer can't play, another option to start at center would be veteran Daniel Brunskill, but that perhaps would cause issues with the Dolphins' jumpo package because it's Brunskill who has lined up as the extra offensive linemen.

The absence of Benito Jones will mean that veteran Matthew Butler will be active after a few games on the sidelines and perhaps more snaps for rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers.

McLendon was impressive during training camp and the preseason, even though he failed to earn a roster spot. He figures to get snaps on defense along with Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb, with Quinton Bell and Cameron Goode also part of the rotation.

As for Wease, he was elevated from the practice squad last week and his rapport with new starting QB Quinn Ewers in the summer has been well established.

2025 DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1: K Riley Patterson (1st)*, RB Jeff Wilson (1st)

Week 2: K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson (2nd)

Week 3: K Riley Patterson (3rd), S Jordan Colbert* (1st)

Week 4: No elevations

Week 5: No elevations

Week 6: LB Quinton Bell (1st)*, CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)*

Week 7: LB Quinton Bell (2nd), CB Kendall Sheffield (1st)

Week 8: TE Hayden Rucci (1st)*, CB Kendall Sheffield (2nd)

Week 9: TE Hayden Rucci (2nd), CB Isaiah Johnson (2nd)

Week 10: LB Quinton Bell (3rd), CB Isaiah Johnson (3rd)

Week 11: No elevations

Week 13: No elevations

Week 14: OL Kion Smith (1st)

Week 15: OL Kion Smith (2nd)

Week 16: OL Kion Smith (3rd), WR Theo Wease Jr. (1st)*

Week 17: LB Derrick McLendon (1st), OL Josh Priebe (1st)

*-later signed to the active roster

