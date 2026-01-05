Breaking Down McDaniel's Comments Related to His Job Status

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel held his usual end-of-season press conference Monday, and he all but confirmed that he’ll be back as the team’s head coach in 2026.

“My understanding is that I’m the coach of the Miami Dolphins until told otherwise,” McDaniel said when asked about a report suggesting he'd be back next season. “I’m not leaning on NFL Network sources, but I think the biggest thing is it’s so important in these jobs that the job itself is enough to worry about, whether or not it’s yours is not a part of the formula.”

While McDaniel’s “until told otherwise” could indicate a decision hasn’t been made, the head coach made several other comments that indicated he’d be back next season.

He mentioned he would be part of the team’s ongoing general manager search, which sent out its first interview requests Monday. He also mentioned he had already spoken with owner Stephen Ross following the team’s Week 18 loss and was scheduled to meet with him again later this week.

“I was hired here to return a storied franchise to winning regular-season games, playoff games, and Super Bowls,” McDaniel said. “I haven’t done that… I see the defining points of my tenure with the Miami Dolphins in front of me because I’m firmly in the response mode for something that I know isn’t good enough.”

While some fans might expect an official announcement from Ross that McDaniel is safe, we’d probably tell you that might not be coming. Based on McDaniel’s answers about the team’s future, it’s essentially confirmed that he’ll be back next season.

If his answers aren’t enough, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said that Miami was expected to keep McDaniel about an hour before McDaniel took the podium.

Could things change as the general manager search unravels? Sure, we’ve seen that happen in the NFL before, but it would be a surprise given the information we have.

McDaniel’s Resume with Dolphins

McDaniel is 35-33 in four seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach and is 0-2 in the postseason. His tenure got off to a hot start, as Miami made the playoffs in his first two seasons.

Obviously, the past two seasons have not gone well. Miami regressed from an 8-9 finish in 2024 to a 7-10 finish in 2025. The 2024 team dealt with QB injuries, but the 2025 team was worse on paper and on the field.

If McDaniel does indeed return for a fifth season, it’ll be the first time a Dolphins coach has made it to their fifth season since Dave Wannstedt's run from 2000 to 2004. Of course, Wannstedt had four straight winning seasons before getting fired after starting the 2004 season 1-8.

If McDaniel Is Back, What Can Change?

This is a fair question, but the answer is quite a lot. The Dolphins haven’t had a new GM since 2016, and that person will inherit a roster that will undergo significant turnover.

McDaniel deflected several questions about personnel to the new GM, so there’s plenty that can be different. The Dolphins’ head coach also mentioned the team will have a quarterback competition next season.

It’s too early to know who that will include. Still, if Miami finds a meaningful upgrade this offseason, it’s not too hard to envision McDaniel crafting an effective offense around that player.

Keeping McDaniel likely won’t be a popular decision, and that’s totally fair. Things haven’t gone well the past two seasons, and many head coaches have been fired for less.

However, it’s essential to look at every decision from all sides. Miami’s chief football decision maker, roster, and QB situation will look different next season. That’s a lot of change, even if the head coach remains the same.

