Breaking Down the Dolphins-Panthers Week 5 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers at Bank Of America Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Because they didn't make any practice squad elevations for a second consecutive week, the Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 5 game at Carolina again had only five players.

With cornerback Ethan Bonner back in the lineup after missing the Monday night game against the New York Jets, the biggest name on the inactive list probably was running back Jaylen Wright.

The 2024 fourth-round pick has yet to see any action this season after missing time in training camp because of a knee injury, though he was active against both the Buffalo Bills and the Jets.

This means the Dolphins will be going with only De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II as their running back against the Panthers, not counting fullback Alec Ingold.

The other healthy inactive for the Carolina game is rookie defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, who remains sixth in the D-line rotation behind Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Matthew Butler, and fellow rookie draft picks Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips.

Quinn Ewers again will serve as the emergency third quarterback, and the other two inactives will be the two players ruled out Friday — cornerback Storm Duck and newly acquired wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

With Tyreek Hill on injured reserve, 2024 seventh-round pick Tahj Washington will be active for the first time in his NFL career. Remember that Washington spent his entire rookie season on IR.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVE INFO

The Carolina inactive list includes six players, four of whom were ruled out Friday.

That group is led by starting running back Chuba Hubbard, along with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and nickel cornerba ck Chau Smith-Wade.

Also ruled inactive were defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy and linebacker Clauden Cherelus.

The Panthers made a couple of roster moves Saturday, activating defensive end LaBryan Ray and elevating linebacker Krys Barnes from the practice squad.

