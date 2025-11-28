Breaking Down the Final Week 13 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins have a legitimate chance of having their full complement of active roster players — plus two more — when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their first game after their bye.
The Dolphins didn't rule out any players on the final injury report of the week, and had only two players from their 53-man roster listed as questionable, along with tight end Darren Waller and tackle Austin Jackson.
The Dolphins will have to announce by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday when they'll be activating Jackson and/or Waller after they were designated to return.
If the Dolphins made a move with either player, they'll have to make a corresponding transaction — whether it be waiving a player or putting somebody on injured reserve — because the roster currently stands at the maximum of 53 players.
Jackson and Waller were listed as limited in practice Friday, as were defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Rasul Douglas, the other two players listed as questionable.
Every other player on the roster was a full participant, including center Aaron Brewer, who had been limited in practice the previous two days.
If Jones can't play, that could mean more snaps for rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers, who was active the past two games and made a nice impression.
Douglas has missed the past two games with his injury and his return would be significant given that his replacement in the starting lineup, JuJu Brents, landed on injured reserve as the result of a knee injury he sustained in the Dolphins' last game, the 16-13 overtime victory against the Washington Commanders in Spain in Week 11.
SAINTS FINAL INJURY REPORT
As expected, the Saints ruled out running back Alvin Kamara, who sustained a knee injury during their 24-10 loss against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, but there was potentially good news regarding wide receiver Chris Olave.
After Olave missed practice Thursday because of a back injury he sustained the previous day, he practiced on a limited basis Friday and was listed as questionable. With Kamara out, Olave easily is the Saints' most dangerous offensive player; he leads in team in receptions with 69 and receiving yards with 734.
The other two players on the Saints injury report this week — tackle Taliese Fuaga and running back Devin Neal — did not get a game status designation, meaning they'll be ready to go for the game at Hard Rock Stadium.
