Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back after a miserable Week 1 performance, but they very might be pretty short-handed when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The team had six players missed practice Wednesday, based on the first injury report of the week, including three joining the three who missed the Indy game because of injuries. Those three new players dealing with injuries are CB Storm Duck (ankle), T Austin Jackson (toe) and DT Benito Jones (oblique).
The three who missed the Indy game and didn't practice Wednesday were tight end Darren Waller, whose situation head coach Mike McDaniel addressed before practice, along with cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Wright (knee).
Two players were listed as limited, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and safeaty Ashtyn Davis (knee). Waddle was injured in the opener against the Colts when he was tackled and landed on his left shoulder after a short reception.
Waddle had four catches for 30 yards in the 33-8 loss at Indianapolis, and the Dolphins clearly are not in a position to be able to afford being without him.
If Jones can't play against the Patriots, that likely will mean an NFL debut for rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers, who was inactive against the Colts, though his role still could be limited.
McDaniel said before practice he was proceeding as though the Dolphins wouldn't have Jackson for the game against New England.
There was some good news on the injury report for the Dolphins in that De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill both were removed after coming into the season with calf and oblique issues, respectively.
THE PATRIOTS REPORT
New England also has some potential issues, based on their Wednesday practice report.
It included four players listed as not working, including starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez and pass rusher Harold Landry III.
Gonzalez has missed the past month and a half because of his injury.
Landry had 2.5 sacks in the Patriots' 20-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on opening day.
Also not practicing were starting right tackle Morgan Moses (foot) and defensive end Keion White (illness).
New England also had three players listed as limited participants, including WR Kayshon Boutte, who led the team with 103 receiving yards on six catches against the Raiders and is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Also listed as limited were LB Christian Elliss and LB Marte Mapu.