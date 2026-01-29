Comparing the Hafley GB Defense Stats to the Dolphins Numbers
In this story:
It might not be a while before the verdict is in regarding Jeff Hafley's ability as an NFL head coach, but the stats would suggest at the very least the Miami Dolphins have upgraded their defense.
All it takes is a statistical study from the past two seasons to see the glaring difference between the defenses of the Dolphins and Hafley's Green Bay Packers units.
To be fair to former Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Packers had better personnel both seasons, though maybe not so much in 2024 when Miami's defense featured Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, among others.
Using the Pro Bowl as a gauge (a more sketchy measure every year), Green Bay had three players selected those past two seasons compared to none for Miami, though linebacker Jordyn Brooks was a first-team All-Pro in 2025.
Still, the numbers are staggering.
Looking at 13 key statistical categories, we find that Green Bay in 2024-25, according to Pro Football Reference, ranked in the top 10 in six — points per game, yards per game, takeaways, yards per play, yards per rushing attempt, quarterback pressures.
By comparison, the Dolphins were in the top 10 in only one — third-down conversions allowed where they tied for ninth at 37.9 percent.
More significant, the Green Bay defense of the past two seasons did better than Miami's in 12 of those 13 categories, the only exception being that third-down defense, where Green Bay was 13th in the NFL at 38.5 percent.
MIAMI-GREEN BAY DEFENSIVE COMPARISON 2024-25
Here's the complete breakdown:
The Dolphins vs. Packers defense in 2024-25
Points per game:
Miami 23.2 (18th)
Green Bay 20.5 (8th)
Yards per game:
Miami 331.6 (15th)
Green Bay 313.2 (9th)
Opponent passer rating
Miami 96.6 (25th)
Green Bay 90.6 (14th)
Sacks
Miami 74 (T-23rd)
Green Bay 81 (18th)
Interceptions
Miami 19 (T-22nd)
Green Bay 24 (T-16th)
Third downs
Miami 37.9 (T-9th)
Green Bay 38.5 (13th)
Takeaways
Miami 36 (T-21st)
Green Bay 45 (10th)
Yards per play
Miami 5.54 (23rd)
Green Bay 5.08 (6th)
Completion percentage
Miami 67.7 (31st)
Green Bay 66.5 (T-23rd)
Yards per rushing attempt
Miami 4.6 (25th)
Green Bay 4.1 (T-4th)
QB knockdowns
Miami 79 (27th)
Green Bay 105 (13th)
QB pressures
Miami 256 (24th)
Green Bay 302 (9th)
HAFLEY vs. MIAMI
The Dolphins got to see Hafley's defense first-hand on Thanksgiving night in 2024 when they faced the Packers at Lambeau Field, and it was another strong effort for Green Bay.
The final score that night was 30-17, but in reality the game was over by the middle of the third quarter when the Packers had a 27-3 lead and the defense played a big role.
In the first half, Green Bay held Miami to only 121 total yards, with the Dolphins' longest gain a mere 16 yards. The Dolphins had a first-and-goal from the 9 after convering a fourth down, but De'Von Achane was dropped for a 6-yard loss, leading to Miami settling for a field goal.
Green Bay also had a goal-line stand in the second half when the Dolphins were trying to cut into the Packers' 27-11 lead, ending the drive with one of their five sacks on the night.
The teams will meet again at Lambeau Field in 2026, and the hope is that Hafley's defense again will make a big difference, except this time for the Dolphins.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage:
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL