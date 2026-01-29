Comparing the Hafley GB Defense Stats to the Dolphins Numbers

It might not be a while before the verdict is in regarding Jeff Hafley's ability as an NFL head coach, but the stats would suggest at the very least the Miami Dolphins have upgraded their defense.

All it takes is a statistical study from the past two seasons to see the glaring difference between the defenses of the Dolphins and Hafley's Green Bay Packers units.

To be fair to former Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Packers had better personnel both seasons, though maybe not so much in 2024 when Miami's defense featured Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, among others.

Using the Pro Bowl as a gauge (a more sketchy measure every year), Green Bay had three players selected those past two seasons compared to none for Miami, though linebacker Jordyn Brooks was a first-team All-Pro in 2025.

Still, the numbers are staggering.

Looking at 13 key statistical categories, we find that Green Bay in 2024-25, according to Pro Football Reference, ranked in the top 10 in six — points per game, yards per game, takeaways, yards per play, yards per rushing attempt, quarterback pressures.

By comparison, the Dolphins were in the top 10 in only one — third-down conversions allowed where they tied for ninth at 37.9 percent.

More significant, the Green Bay defense of the past two seasons did better than Miami's in 12 of those 13 categories, the only exception being that third-down defense, where Green Bay was 13th in the NFL at 38.5 percent.

MIAMI-GREEN BAY DEFENSIVE COMPARISON 2024-25

Here's the complete breakdown:

The Dolphins vs. Packers defense in 2024-25

Points per game:

Miami 23.2 (18th)

Green Bay 20.5 (8th)

Yards per game:

Miami 331.6 (15th)

Green Bay 313.2 (9th)

Opponent passer rating

Miami 96.6 (25th)

Green Bay 90.6 (14th)

Sacks

Miami 74 (T-23rd)

Green Bay 81 (18th)

Interceptions

Miami 19 (T-22nd)

Green Bay 24 (T-16th)

Third downs

Miami 37.9 (T-9th)

Green Bay 38.5 (13th)

Takeaways

Miami 36 (T-21st)

Green Bay 45 (10th)

Yards per play

Miami 5.54 (23rd)

Green Bay 5.08 (6th)

Completion percentage

Miami 67.7 (31st)

Green Bay 66.5 (T-23rd)

Yards per rushing attempt

Miami 4.6 (25th)

Green Bay 4.1 (T-4th)

QB knockdowns

Miami 79 (27th)

Green Bay 105 (13th)

QB pressures

Miami 256 (24th)

Green Bay 302 (9th)

HAFLEY vs. MIAMI

The Dolphins got to see Hafley's defense first-hand on Thanksgiving night in 2024 when they faced the Packers at Lambeau Field, and it was another strong effort for Green Bay.

The final score that night was 30-17, but in reality the game was over by the middle of the third quarter when the Packers had a 27-3 lead and the defense played a big role.

In the first half, Green Bay held Miami to only 121 total yards, with the Dolphins' longest gain a mere 16 yards. The Dolphins had a first-and-goal from the 9 after convering a fourth down, but De'Von Achane was dropped for a 6-yard loss, leading to Miami settling for a field goal.

Green Bay also had a goal-line stand in the second half when the Dolphins were trying to cut into the Packers' 27-11 lead, ending the drive with one of their five sacks on the night.

The teams will meet again at Lambeau Field in 2026, and the hope is that Hafley's defense again will make a big difference, except this time for the Dolphins.

