The Contract and 2026 Status of Every Dolphins Player Heading into Free Agency
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins will head into free agency with a roster in flux, with a large number of pending unrestricted free agents mixed with an unfavorable salary-cap situation.
To set the stage, we break down every player currently on the team roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status (with a hat tip to overthecap.com), with a quick prediction of their likelihood of being with the team when training camp opens in late July.
Also included is each player's 2026 cap number.
The list includes players on injured reserve/PUP, but not those on the practice squad of those who signed 2026 future contracts.
QUARTERBACKS (4)
Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $56.4 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
Zach Wilson — Signed as a UFA from the Denver Broncos in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
Quinn Ewers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
Cam Miller — Signed off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
RUNNING BACKS (6)
De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.7 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock
Alexander Mattison — Signed as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very unlikely
Ollie Gordon II — Sixth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock
Donovan Edwards — Signed off the Washington Commanders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $5.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Slightly less than 50-50
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $11.7 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Probably
Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock
Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50
Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very likely
Cedric Wilson Jr. — Signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
Theo Wease Jr. — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
TIGHT ENDS (4)
Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: More likely than not
Darren Waller — Acquired in a trade with the New York Giants in 2025, restructured his contract, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost no shot
Jalin Conyers — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
Greg Dulcich — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2026, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Slightly higher than 50-50
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (13)
T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $15.8 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: More likely than not
G/T Larry Borom — Signed as a UFA from the Chicago Bears in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50
T Kion Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $9.2 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock
T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
G Jonah Savaiinaea — Second-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $2.6 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
T Kendall Lamm — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very unlikely
OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock
OL Daniel Brunskill — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50
OL Cole Strange — Signed off the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50
OL Obinna Eze — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Fairly unlikely
OL Germain Ifedi — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
OL Yodny Cajuste — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6)
Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $11.3 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock
Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 with team fifth-year option, UFA in 2029 or 2030, 2026 cap number: $5 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
Matthew Butler — Claimed off waivers from Las Vegas Raiders, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
LINEBACKERS (10)
Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $31.2 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: As good as gone
Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed through 2026, UFA in 2027 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $10 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $3.7 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: More likely than not
Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029, 2026 cap number: $4.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
Willie Gay Jr. — Signed as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50
Quinton Bell — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50
Caleb Johnson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50
K.J. Britt — Signed as a UFA from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50
Jackson Woodard — Signed off the Houston Texans practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
DEFENSIVE BACKS (18)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap numberd: $18.8 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely
DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50
CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed as an RFA in 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50
S Ifeatu Melifonwu — Signed as a UFA from the Detroit Lions in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: More unlikely than likely
S Ashtyn Davis — Signed as a UFA from the New York Jets in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50
CB Artie Burns — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Pretty unlikely
CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, extended a qualifying offer as an ERFA in 2026, signed through 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
S Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
CB Jason Marshall Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
S Jordan Colbert — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
CB Jack Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50
CB Rasul Douglas — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Pretty unlikely
CB JuJu Brents — Claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
CB A.J. Green III — Signed off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50
CB Ethan Robinson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock
CB Jason Maitre — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely
SPECIALISTS (4)
K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $4.6 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very questionable
P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50
LS Joe Cardona — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50
K Riley Patterson — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Better than 50-50
DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2026
Offense (12)
QB Zach Wilson, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Darren Waller, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, OL Larry Borom, OL Kendall Lamm, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Cole Strange, OL Daniel Brunskill, TE Greg Dulcich
Defense/Specialists (16)
DL Benito Jones, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Caleb Johnson, LB Quinton Bell, CB Kader Kohou, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Artie Burns, CB Jack Jones, CB A.J. Green, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis, DB Elijah Campbell, P Jake Bailey, K Riley Patterson, LS Joe Cardona
More Miami Dolphins News:
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL