The Contract and 2026 Status of Every Dolphins Player Heading into Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins will head into free agency with a roster in flux, with a large number of pending unrestricted free agents mixed with an unfavorable salary-cap situation.

To set the stage, we break down every player currently on the team roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status (with a hat tip to overthecap.com), with a quick prediction of their likelihood of being with the team when training camp opens in late July.

Also included is each player's 2026 cap number.

The list includes players on injured reserve/PUP, but not those on the practice squad of those who signed 2026 future contracts.

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $56.4 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

Zach Wilson — Signed as a UFA from the Denver Broncos in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

Quinn Ewers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

Cam Miller — Signed off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

RUNNING BACKS (6)

De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.7 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock

Alexander Mattison — Signed as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very unlikely

Ollie Gordon II — Sixth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock

Donovan Edwards — Signed off the Washington Commanders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $5.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Slightly less than 50-50

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $11.7 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Probably

Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock

Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50

Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very likely

Cedric Wilson Jr. — Signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

Theo Wease Jr. — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: More likely than not

Darren Waller — Acquired in a trade with the New York Giants in 2025, restructured his contract, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost no shot

Jalin Conyers — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

Greg Dulcich — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2026, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Slightly higher than 50-50

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (13)

T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $15.8 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: More likely than not

G/T Larry Borom — Signed as a UFA from the Chicago Bears in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50

T Kion Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $9.2 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock

T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

G Jonah Savaiinaea — Second-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $2.6 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

T Kendall Lamm — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very unlikely

OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock

OL Daniel Brunskill — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50

OL Cole Strange — Signed off the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50

OL Obinna Eze — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Fairly unlikely

OL Germain Ifedi — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

OL Yodny Cajuste — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6)

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $11.3 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Almost a lock

Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 with team fifth-year option, UFA in 2029 or 2030, 2026 cap number: $5 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

Matthew Butler — Claimed off waivers from Las Vegas Raiders, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

LINEBACKERS (10)

Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $31.2 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: As good as gone

Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed through 2026, UFA in 2027 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $10 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $3.7 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: More likely than not

Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029, 2026 cap number: $4.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

Willie Gay Jr. — Signed as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50

Quinton Bell — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50

Caleb Johnson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50

K.J. Britt — Signed as a UFA from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50

Jackson Woodard — Signed off the Houston Texans practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

DEFENSIVE BACKS (18)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap numberd: $18.8 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly unlikely

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed as an RFA in 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Somewhere around 50-50

S Ifeatu Melifonwu — Signed as a UFA from the Detroit Lions in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: More unlikely than likely

S Ashtyn Davis — Signed as a UFA from the New York Jets in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50

CB Artie Burns — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Pretty unlikely

CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, extended a qualifying offer as an ERFA in 2026, signed through 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

S Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

CB Jason Marshall Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

S Jordan Colbert — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

CB Jack Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50

CB Rasul Douglas — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Pretty unlikely

CB JuJu Brents — Claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

CB A.J. Green III — Signed off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50

CB Ethan Robinson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Basically a lock

CB Jason Maitre — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Highly likely

SPECIALISTS (4)

K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $4.6 million Spot on 2026 camp roster: Very questionable

P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Less than 50-50

LS Joe Cardona — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: 50-50

K Riley Patterson — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026 Spot on 2026 camp roster: Better than 50-50

DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2026

Offense (12)

QB Zach Wilson, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Darren Waller, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, OL Larry Borom, OL Kendall Lamm, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Cole Strange, OL Daniel Brunskill, TE Greg Dulcich

Defense/Specialists (16)

DL Benito Jones, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Caleb Johnson, LB Quinton Bell, CB Kader Kohou, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Artie Burns, CB Jack Jones, CB A.J. Green, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis, DB Elijah Campbell, P Jake Bailey, K Riley Patterson, LS Joe Cardona

More Miami Dolphins News: