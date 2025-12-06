Dolphins 2025 Week 14 Rooting Guide

The Miami Dolphins' current three-game winning streak hasn't been enough to put them squarely in the playoff picture, but at the very least it's allowed them to remain on the periphery with the chance to make a move if they can continue winning.

So as long as the Dolphins have a fighting chance, there's no harm in checking out the scoreboard to see how the other AFC playoff contenders are doing.

The Dolphins currently are 11th in the AFC standings, just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, two behind the Houston Texans, but three behind the three teams currently occupying the final three wild-card spots — the L.A. Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

To have any realistic shot at making the playoffs, the Dolphins will have to finish strong with at a minimum four wins in their final five games, but they'll likely still need some help.

So here it is, our Dolphins rooting rankings for Week 14:

THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANT TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 14

1. Cincinnati (at Buffalo), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The Bengals have a shot at making the playoffs, but pretty much only as the winner of the AFC North and this doesn't affect the Dolphins. But Buffalo losing might.

2. Philadelphia (at L.A. Chargers), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

As always, it's an easy choice when we're looking at an interconference matchup.

3. Pittsburgh (at Baltimore), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Those two teams have the same record, so in theory it shouldn't make a difference who wins, except the Dolphins already have lost against Baltimore and they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

4. Las Vegas (vs. Denver), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Dolphins aren't likely to catch the Broncos in the standings, but it's not like the Raiders are a factor in the AFC playoff race.

5. Jacksonville (vs. Indianapolis), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The Colts do have a victory against the Dolphins already this season, but they also have a brutal closing schedule and an injured quarterback.

6. Houston (at Kansas City), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Those are two teams the Dolphins might wind up having to pass to make the playoffs, which makes this a very tough call in terms of preference.

WEEK 14 GAMES OF NO CONSEQUENCE TO THE DOLPHINS

These are games for Dolphins fans to watch for pure enjoyment or fantasy football purposes because they don't involve AFC contenders.

But here's the rest of the slate, in the interest of thoroughness:

Seattle at Atlanta, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET

Washington at Minnesota, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

L.A. Rams at Arizona, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago at Green Bay, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

REMAINING SCHEDULES OF AFC PLAYOFF HOPEFULS

Teams listed in current order of standings:

1. New England Patriots (11-2) — bye, Buffalo, at Baltimore, at N.Y. Jets, Miami

2. Denver Broncos (10-2) — at Las Vegas, Green Bay, Jacksonville, at Kansas City (TNF), L.A. Chargers

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) — Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, at Denver, at Indianapolis, Tennessee

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-6) — Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati, New England, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) — Philadelphia (MNF), at Kansas City, at Dallas, Houson, at Denver

6. Indianapolis Colts (8-4) — at Jacksonville, at Seattle, San Francisco (MNF), Jacksonville, at Houston

7. Buffalo Bills (8-4) — Cincinnati, at New England, at Cleveland, Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets

9. Houston Texans (7-5) — at Kansas City (SNF), Arizona, Las Vegas, at L.A. Chargers, Indianapolis

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) — at Baltimore, Miami (MNF), at Detroit, at Cleveland, Baltimore

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) — Houston (SNF), L.A. Chargers, at Tennessee, Denver (TNF), at Las Vegas

11. Miami Dolphins (5-7) — N.Y. Jets, at Pittsburgh (MNF), Cincinnati (SNF), Tampa Bay, at New England

