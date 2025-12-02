Dolphins Roster Move, Bad Streak Continues

Not that there was much doubt left, but it became official Monday night: The Miami Dolphins will not be AFC East champions for a 17th consecutive season.

That was clinched with the New England Patriots' 33-15 victory against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium because it gave them an 11-2 record heading into their bye, and the Dolphins can't finish with more than 10 wins as they stand at 5-7 with five games left.

The only question left is whether New England will go to end the Buffalo Bills' run of fifth consecutive division titles, which followed the Patriots' run of 11 seasons after Miami last won the AFC East title in 2008. The New York Jets haven't won the AFC East title since 2002.

New England has a two-game lead atop the division with four games remaining and all the Patriots need to do to clinch the AFC East title is either defeat Buffalo coming out of their bye in Week 15 or defeat the New York Jets in Week 17 and the Dolphins in the season finale at Gillette Stadium.

The 17-year Dolphins drought easily is the longest in franchise history; the previous longest drought was seven years (from 2001-07). The longest drought under Don Shula was six years (from 1986-91).

O-LINE SWITCH

The Dolphins, as somewhat expected, have brought back offensive lineman Kion Smith.

The team announced Tuesday it had re-signed Smith to the practice squad, three days after he was waived to make room on the 53-man roster for tackle Austin Jackson.

Smith, who can play guard and tackle, has been with the Dolphins since 2021, though mostly on the practice squad. He has played 20 regular season games, making his first two NFL starts in Weeks 2-3 this season before he was benched during the Week 3 Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

To make room for Smith, the Dolphins released guard Braeden Daniels from the practice squad.

The Dolphins likely would have been looking to bring back tight end Hayden Rucci to the practice squad as well after he also was waived Saturday, but he was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions on Monday.

TIGHT END TRYOUTS

While Rucci no longer is an option, the Dolphins looked at a couple of tight ends Tuesday, Cole Turner and Marshall Lang.

Turner has played 22 NFL regular season games with three starts, all his action coming with the Washington Commanders after he was a fifth-round pick out of Nevada in 2023. Turner was out of the NFL the past two seasons after Washington waived him in training camp. He has 13 career catches.

Lang is a rookie free agent from Northwestern who spent time this season with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Along with their three tight ends on the 53-man roster — Darren Waller, Julian Hill and Greg Dulcich — the Dolphins also have Chris Myarick and Tanner Conner on the practice squad.

THIS AND THAT ...

-- Looking ahead to the Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Tuesday transactions included the Steelers claiming veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen after he asked for and was granted his release by the Minnesota Vikings.

-- Former Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, who led Miami in rushing in 2020 and 2021 in Brian Flores' last two seasons as head coach, was waived by the Seattle Seahawks. This came two days after Gaskin made his debut with the Seahawks after being signed off their practice squad, rushing for 6 yards on three carries. The three rushing attempts matched his total for the 2024 season after Gaskin didn't have any carries in three totals games with the L.A. Rams and Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

-- Former Dolphins DT Matt Dickerson was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to their 53-man roster off their practice squad.

-- The Washington Commanders re-signed WR Robbie Chosen to their practice squad.

-- Wishing a happy birthday to two former Dolphins players who now are talking about the team as radio/podcast analysts, Channing Crowder and O.J. McDuffie.

