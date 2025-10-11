Dolphins Make Roster Move at Cornerback, Plus Former Player Updates
Veteran Cornell Armstrong's return to the Miami Dolphins is over.
The team released the nickel cornerback off injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, days after he was placed on IR because of a hamstring injury.
Armstrong technically could return to the Dolphins in 2025, but he couldn't do before sitting out the number of games equivalent to the settlement plus three more games (because that would be his former team).
So logic says that's it for Armstrong, a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Dolphins who was re-signed this summer after injuries hit the cornerback position.
Armstrong failed to make the initial 53-man roster, but was signed to the practice squad and then to the active roster after Storm Duck was injured in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Armstrong played three games for the Dolphins before being injured in the 27-24 loss against the Carolina Panthers and averaged 21 snaps per game.
He took over the nickel corner role after rookie sixth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. sustained a hamstring injury that laned him on IR.
The Dolphins now likely will turn to one of their safeties, Minkah Fitzpatrick or Ifeatu Melifonwu, to handle the nickel role starting with the game against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.
FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATES
It was a busy day for former Dolphins players on the transaction wire, highlighted by former defensive tackle Brandon Pili being signed to the Seattle Seahawks active roster from their practice squad.
This came after Pili was elevated the maximum three times from the practice squad.
In other news:
-- Matt Haack was among three punters who tried out for the Arizona Cardinals, but he was beaten out by former University of Miami player Pat O'Donnell. Haack, of course, will always be famous in Dolphins land for his part in "Mountaineer Shot."
-- Defensive tackle Ben Stille, who was in camp with the Dolphins this summer, tried out for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
-- Wide receivers Erik Ezukanma and Andrew Armstrong both had a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers. Ezukanma, the former Dolphins 2022 fourth-round pick, began the season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before being released. Armstrong was in Dolphins training camp as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.
-- Tackle Bayron Matos visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dominican tackle was on the Dolphins practice squad last year as part of the International Pathway Player Program and carried a roster exemption. The Dolphins waived him injured this August.