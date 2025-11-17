Dolphins Monday Notes: Bye Week Plans, Saunders Update, Jones Celebration
Back from their successful trip to Spain, the Miami Dolphins are going to take it relatively this week as they head into their 2025 bye.
The Dolphins will not be conducting a true practice all week, but head coach Mike McDaniel does have something specific in mind for his players when they get a few days off at the end of the week.
"(The bye) allows you to re-create that sustained hunger for the football season," McDaniel said Monday, a little more than 24 hours after the Dolphins' 16-13 overtime victory against the Washington Commanders. "You don't really know what to do with your hands on the bye week, you're watching a lot of football, and it's like, particularly with our team, I think that the hunger for the season can be captured because we have just finished off a stretch of football that we feel very good about, and our whole weekly process and that's kind of why you get get into this in the first place. So I'm expecting guys to take care of each other, protect the team and and develop an even deeper hunger for football, as I know is usually the case when you're sitting there watching other people perform."
The CBA calls for players to have Thursday through Sunday off on their bye week, and it's looking like the Dolphins players will be off Wednesday as they recharge their batteries for the final six games of the regular season.
For the record, the Dolphins are 2-1 following their bye since McDaniel became head coach in 2022, with victories against the Houston Texans in 2022 and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 along with a 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts last season when Tyler Huntley started at quarterback for the injured Tua Tagovailoa and then had to be replaced himself by Tim Boyle after he was injured.
JONES CELEBRATES IN STYLE
Cornerback Jack Jones came up with the play of the game against Washington with his overtime interception, and he marked the occasion with a fitting celebration, mimicking that of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo known as "Siuuu."
"It felt really good after the interception," Jones said after the game. "I did the siuuu, you see that? I had to bring that. I was talking to my friend. I'm like, 'When I make a play, be ready for that celebration. I'm gonna bring that out."s
Jones' interception on the first offensive snap of overtime set up Riley Patterson's game-winning field goal.
SAUNDERS UPDATE
Three weeks after they lost promising rookie safety John Saunders Jr. from their practice squad when he was poached by the New England Patriots, the Dolphins can bring him back if they want.
Saunders was waived by New England on Monday after the team met the requirement of having him on the 53-man roster for at least three games following a practice squad poach.
Saunders' experience with New England was a pretty forgettable one as he wound up not playing one game for the Patriots. He was inactive for their victories against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, and was active but did not play in the victory against the New York Jets last Thursday night.
After Saunders' departure, the Dolphins were left without a safety on their practice squad, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them bring him back after his impressive training camp performance.
THIS AND THAT ...
-- Yes, that was former Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey who was involved in the incident that resulted in Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase being suspended for spitting at him. Ramsey was ejected from the Pittsburgh Steelers' 27-12 victory Sunday for throwing punches at Chase after the spitting incident.
-- Washington waived kicker Matt Gay on Monday in the aftermath of his two missed field goals against the Dolphins, including the potential game-winning 56-yard attempt near the end of regulation.
-- Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the Dolphins' 500th regular season victory, a 34-19 win against the Las Vegas Raiders highlighted by Jonnu Smith's 101-yard, two-touchdown receiving performance.
-- A happy birthday to Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who turned 29 on Monday.