Dolphins-Panthers Week 5 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look for their second consecutive victory when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank Of America Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Dolphins
Claire Brennan: Panthers
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Panthers
Matt Verderame: Panthers
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 20, Panthers 17
Nick Brinkerhoff: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20
Chris Bumbaca: Panthers 24, Dolphins 17
Nate Davis: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 24, Dolphins 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Panthers 23, Dolphins 17
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Panthers won their only other home game 30-0 – which makes this a tough line to gauge. Miami coach Mike McDaniel remains on the hot seat – and the Dolphins are on a short week. The Dolphins were a 2-0 ATS as a road favorite last season.
Prediction: Dolphins 26, Panthers 23
ESPN
• Lindsey Thiry: Panthers
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Panthers 24, Dolphins 17
- Chris Simms: Panthers 24, Dolphins 20
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 24, Panthers 21
- Tom Blair: Panthers 25, Dolphins 21
- Brooke Cersosimo: Panthers 28, Dolphins 23
- Gennaro Filice: Panthers 27, Dolphins 24
- Dan Parr: Panthers 27, Dolphins 25
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins head to Carolina off their first victory, but they will do so withoutTyreek Hill, who is lost for the season. That's a big hit to the offense. But the Panthers are struggling on offense and they were blown out last week at New England. This is a chance for the Dolphins to get their second victory -- and I think they will.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Panthers 19
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
Chad Graff: Panthers
Larry Holder: Panthers
Josh Kendall: Dolphins
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Austin Mock: Dolphins
Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
Josiah Turner: Panthers
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins did get their first win of the season against the New York Jets last Monday night, but they hardly looked like a dominant team and now they have to go on the road on a short week, which typically is a tough assignment. The jury is still out on how good the Dolphins can become in 2025 and not having Tyreek Hill certainly isn't going to help. But the fact remains the Dolphins have the better personnel at most positions, whether it be Tua Tagovailoa over Bryce Young at quarterback, De'Von Achane over backup Rico Dowdle at running back or Darren Waller over Tommy Tremble at tight end. The Dolphins might not be able to become contenders in 2025 — it's too early still to determine that — but they most definitely should be able to take care of Carolina. Even if it's too close for comfort or not pretty.
Prediction: Dolphins 26, Panthers 23