All Dolphins

Dolphins-Panthers Week 5 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank Of America Stadium

Alain Poupart

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in 2023.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in 2023. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look for their second consecutive victory when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank Of America Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Dolphins

Claire Brennan: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Panthers

Matt Verderame: Panthers

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 20, Panthers 17

Nick Brinkerhoff: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20

Chris Bumbaca: Panthers 24, Dolphins 17

Nate Davis: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 24, Dolphins 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Panthers 23, Dolphins 17

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Panthers won their only other home game 30-0 – which makes this a tough line to gauge. Miami coach Mike McDaniel remains on the hot seat – and the Dolphins are on a short week. The Dolphins were a 2-0 ATS as a road favorite last season. 

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Panthers 23

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
  • Matt Bowen: Dolphins
  • Mike Clay: Panthers
  • Jeremy Fowler: Panthers
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Panthers
  • Pamela Maldonado: Panthers
  • Eric Moody: Panthers
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Panthers

  • Seth Wickersham: Panthers

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Panthers 24, Dolphins 17
    • Chris Simms: Panthers 24, Dolphins 20

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 24, Panthers 21
    • Tom Blair: Panthers 25, Dolphins 21
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Panthers 28, Dolphins 23
    • Gennaro Filice: Panthers 27, Dolphins 24
    • Dan Parr: Panthers 27, Dolphins 25

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: The Dolphins head to Carolina off their first victory, but they will do so withoutTyreek Hill, who is lost for the season. That's a big hit to the offense. But the Panthers are struggling on offense and they were blown out last week at New England. This is a chance for the Dolphins to get their second victory -- and I think they will. 

    Prediction: Dolphins 24, Panthers 19

    The Athletic

    Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
    Chad Graff: Panthers
    Larry Holder: Panthers
    Josh Kendall: Dolphins
    Nick Kosmider:     Dolphins
    Austin Mock: Dolphins
    Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
    Josiah Turner: Panthers

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: The Dolphins did get their first win of the season against the New York Jets last Monday night, but they hardly looked like a dominant team and now they have to go on the road on a short week, which typically is a tough assignment. The jury is still out on how good the Dolphins can become in 2025 and not having Tyreek Hill certainly isn't going to help. But the fact remains the Dolphins have the better personnel at most positions, whether it be Tua Tagovailoa over Bryce Young at quarterback, De'Von Achane over backup Rico Dowdle at running back or Darren Waller over Tommy Tremble at tight end. The Dolphins might not be able to become contenders in 2025 — it's too early still to determine that — but they most definitely should be able to take care of Carolina. Even if it's too close for comfort or not pretty.

    Prediction: Dolphins 26, Panthers 23

    More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

    feed

    Published
    Alain Poupart
    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

    Home/News