Dolphins Score Big Again in NFLPA Survey, but One Comment Stood Out

Like everybody predicted, the results of the annual NFLPA survey about working conditions were leaked and it was good news again for the Miami Dolphins.

For a third consecutive season, the Dolphins came in first overall, with the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders behind them and the Pittsburgh Steelers coming in last, according to ESPN's Kalyn Kahler.

The NFL recently won a ruling from an arbitrator prohibiting the NFLPA from publishing the results of the survey as a violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, though the NFLPA vowed at the time to continue the survey even if it didn't officially release the results.

The ESPN report didn't contain all the details of the survey, but the Dolphins ranked fourth in the new category of home field because of the natural grass at Hard Rock Stadium "with players highlighting their preference for quality grass fields like this one," the survey said.

Last year, 1,695 players leaguewide responded to the survey. The Dolphins earned the highest marks for workplace environment along with Minnesota, with owners Zygi Wilf of the Vikings, Stephen Ross of the Dolphins and Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons receiving A-plus grades, according to ESPN.

The one noteworthy comment in the ESPN report pertained to the head coach grade, where Mike McDaniel's grade dropped from an A-plus to a B.

"Players identify scheduling, communication, and leadership as key areas for head coaching improvement, presenting an opportunity for [new head coach Jeff] Hafley next season," the survey said.

It's an interesting comment from the survey as it pertains to scheduling and communication because leadership was the one area where McDaniel always seemed to be suspect.

That issue was particularly notable in 2024 when McDaniel talked after the season finale about players consistently being late for meetings.

The communication aspect is the one that stands out because it never surfaced as a potential issue even at the times when McDaniel's job security was being questioned.

In the end, who knows exactly what factors became the most significant in the Dolphins' decision to move on from McDaniel and replace him with Hafley after the latter's two seasons as Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator.

The Dolphins are hoping that however it plays out Hafley can provide the ingredients that were missing from McDaniel — not so much to achieve a better grade in the player survey but to produce the desired results on the field after two consecutive seasons out of the playoffs.