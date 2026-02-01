Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: What's the Key Position in the Hafley Defense?

Part 2 of the Senior Bowl week Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From SciGuy17:

What position is so important in a Hafley defense that it's critical Sully gets it right? Safety?

Based on what the Packers did the past two years, you probably just nailed it. In Hafley’s first year in Green Bay, the Packers signed star safety Xavier McKinney as a free agent and then selected safety Javon Bullard in the second round before taking two other safeties in the fourth and fifth rounds. It’s why the idea of taking Ohio State’s Caleb Downs at 11 if he’s available certainly would make sense.

From Steve:

Hi Alain, do NFL teams have to wait until the new league year to start releasing players, and if so, are there any no-brainer decisions you see the Dolphins making? Are you excited about Triumph touring this summer? I have never visited Canada. May have to go now.

Hey Steve, teams do not have to wait until the start of the league year to release players, as proven by the Dolphins releasing Raheem Mostert, Durham Smythe and Kendall Fuller on February 14 last year. The one no-brainer decision for this year would appear to be Tyreek Hill because of his cap number and Bradley Chubb might be in that group also if the Dolphins can’t bring him back on a restructured deal. I’m not a big Triumph fan, to be honest (I actually prefer Triumph The Insult Comic Dog).

From Ron:

Hi Alain, how do do you feel about Cam Miller, the QB Miami poached off of the Raiders practice squad competing next year for the starting job? He’s got great athleticism as his college stats show and Tom Brady was high on the kid coming out. He’s on a cheap contract for next year and can be part of the QB competition. Remember, Brady was a sixth-round pick. Could be a diamond in the rough for the Dolphins.

Hey Ron, I would temper expectations on Cam Miller while also hoping he pans out. Yes, Brady became a fantastic quarterback as a sixth-round pick, but that basically was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. If Miller was a big-time prospect, the Raiders (as dysfunctional as they are) wouldn’t have kept him on the practice squad and left him exposed to be poached by another team. I’d think it’s a major stretch to suggest he could compete for the starting job.

From 72Finsfan:

Alain, thank you for the continued great coverage! With the Dolphins limited cap space in ‘26 and the lack of many quality QB options in draft or FA, I think Malik Willis’ market value will likely be out of reach for Dolphins. Therefore, for a short-term solution, what would you say to trading Tua to Indy for Richardson? Miami would have to kick in $40M as a sweetener, but it would give Indy an insurance plan until Daniel Jones’ Achilles heals. If Richardson works out great, if not, then draft a QB in ‘27 when there are better options.

Interesting idea, but there’s a limit to how much teams can kick in to facilitate a trade and I’m pretty sure it’s not $40 million. The Dolphins can convert some of Tua’s $39 million base salary into another signing bonus, but then you’re hurting your cap down the road. I do like the idea of taking a shot at Richardson based on his ridiculous physical traits.

From Harry:

I know BPA is always good policy but realistically best fit at 11? Edge-CB or WR?

Hey Harry, the draft always should be about marrying BPA with a need. And the Dolphins right now have needs all over the place, so whether it’s a CB, WR, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, safety, the Dolphins basically can’t go wrong. If it’s close in terms of prospect ability, I say a team always should go big.

From Jesse:

How does it bode for the offensive linemen (Brewer, Paul, etc.) whose strengths are blocking in space and pulling when Hafley wants establish maulers in the trenches…?

Hey Jesse, yes, Hafley wants maulers in the trenches, but the scheme isn’t going to be radically different next season with Bobby Slowik taking over as offensive coordinator. So the guys who were effective in 2025 absolutely will have their place on the roster next season.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

If the Dolphins were to decide to trade assets and focus on bringing in younger players and getting their books straight, which players would make the most sense to trade?

Hey Dana, this is about maximizing value and only moving players who don’t figure in the long-range plans, whether because of scheme fit or age. That said, if the Dolphins could trade Tyreek Hill or Tua, that would be great. Minkah Fitzpatrick is another one to watch because he could bring back a good return and maybe he’ll be past his prime by the time the Dolphins are ready to compete. Jaylen Waddle could be a trade candidate because of what he could bring and because his cap number takes a massive jump from 2026 to 2027. A crazy one I might throw out there would be Chop Robinson because I’m not sure he’s a very good fit for a 4-3 defense and maybe the Dolphins can get a good return. Bradley Chubb would be yet another veteran who could be dealt if the return is right.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain! Now that playoffs are over (without Dolphins again) & Super Bowl upon us (how many current fans remember Miami was actually IN a Superbowl !?), time for another Dolphins reset. Gotta admit not thrilled with OC decision. I know the Shanahan tree is the cat’s meow nowadays but was hoping for a Rock-em-Sock-em, punch in the mouth offense. But as they say trust the process. When can current players under contract get a playbook (tablet) or even have contact with new coaches? Any concerns with any new coaching hires? Finally, must agree to disagree about Belichick first-ballot snub. The late great Don Shula was NOT a fan & probably would have not voted in favor either & I'll ride with him. Looking forward to all the great stuff on All Dolphins & Dolphins Collective plus written stuff on SI.Com.

Hey Dave, players are off limits to coaches until the start of the offseason program, which for the Dolphins will be April 6. I don’t have any concerns yet with any of their coaching staff additions, and that includes Bobby Slowik. This is going to be a bit of a transition year for the Dolphins and it made perfect not to overhaul the offense with the personnel on hand right away. With Belichick, let’s just say that outside of Dolphins fans, there are a lot more folks on my side here (should be a first-ballot HOFer) than yours.

From (Legendary) Keith McClendon:

Dolphins need to draft Olaivavega Loane and Max Iheanachor. Move Jonah Savaiianea back to right guard and our running game would be electrifying.

Hey Keith, I’m going to vote no on both of those players … simply because I’m going to have to look up their name every time to make sure I have the correct spelling. Just kidding. Joking aside, electrifying? I would suggest as politely as I can that’s a pretty nice dream there.

