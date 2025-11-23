Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: What Should Be the QB Plan for 2026?
Third and final part of the bye weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Rich McQuillen:
I saw some D-line changes against WAS. 1st, some 3-4 with the rookies Grant, Phillips and Biggers. 3 rookies together. Any thoughts on that lineup? 2nd, I saw less 5-2, and more 4-3 with Sieler/Jones. Run defense gave up 170 (including 50 from Mariota). Thoughts?
Hey Rich, there’s a lot of semantics at play here because when the Dolphins use Chubb and Judon, for example, outside of three big guys up front, that’s really a 3-4 and not a 5-2 because Chubb and Judon really are OLBs and not DEs. My research shows the Dolphins have used four true defensive linemen at the same time a total of 12 defensive snaps this season.
From Crash Jensen:
The Dolphins were EPICLY bad vs. the run the first 6 games; they seem fairly stout the last 5. Is there a schematic reason, or just Anthony Weaver’s call for “violence”?
Hey Crash, don’t think it’s anything as specific as either of the last two scenarios, but simply a drastic reduction of second-level defenders running themselves out of the play and much better tackling.
From Voo Doo Dolphins:
Why isn’t Kendall Lamm starting on the O-line? He would be dramatically better than Borom or Strange.
My simple answer there is to defer to the coaching staff not seeing that Lamm would be a clear upgrade because there would be no other reason to not play the better player. Strange also doesn’t fit into this equation because Lamm is a tackle, and the reality is that Borom’s performance in place of Austin Jackson has been pretty much what you’d expect to get from Lamm.
From Brandon Quinn:
I’m not dumb enough to suggest there’s some grand conspiracy to rig games with the league office involved. But when you see players with contracts in the tens of millions, across every major sport now, risking their careers and personal freedom for a few thousand bucks — and then you see a game-altering call like that Jack Jones DPI (it would have been minimum 9-3 Phins at half IMO) — do you ever get skeptical that the games aren’t 100% on the up and up? All it takes is one ref to alter a game, and if players are risking millions for thousands, I can’t imagine it’d be too hard to bribe a ref. That DPI was insane. And there seems to be a few like that every week across the NFL that alter outcomes/scores. Do you ever allow yourself to consider the possibility? Or is it too deep a rabbit hole with implications too wide to consider, without hard proof first?
Hey Brandon, you’re correct that before I even make that kind of suggestion, I’d need to be convinced with some pretty hard evidence, which is not to suggest that I think it’s impossible. I also would push back against the notion of the really DPI against Jack Jones was “game-altering.” But it was a brutal call and there are way too many of those on a weekly basis, like the one against the Lions in the Sunday night game at Philly, which was much more game-altering than the Jones call.
From Ed Hafner:
I realize that because of his contract, Tua probably isn't going anywhere but that doesn't mean that he has to start. He could be a very expensive mentor/backup. A NEW coach could start either his chosen drafted QB or maybe Ewers. Could that be another approach to 2026?
Hey Ed, yes, it could be a different approach, but this is where I would point out that for his shortcomings, it’s not like Tua suddenly is a bad quarterback and the question is whether you can find a clear upgrade for 2026, whether it be a veteran or a draft pick. What is clear is the Dolphins can’t afford to go very long with a quarterback who takes up that much of the salary cap without the performance to match.
From Jef Smith:
Next year's draft class is weak at QB relative to '27 and '28. Ride Tua's contract out for '26, draft best players available, and stock up on picks for a '27 QB pick. Where am I wrong?
Hey Jef, I don’t see anything problematic with your premise and it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if that’s how it played out.
From CC_Hall13:
Hi Alain…do you see any similarities between 2time POW Jordyn Brooks and HOF Zach Thomas besides both being tackling machines? It sounds so good saying HOF Zach Thomas…awesome to watch him play back in the day!
They both played at Texas Tech. Yes, there are similarities in that both are good leaders with really good instincts at linebacker, but where there’s a clear difference is that Thomas was much more effective in coverage. And that’s not a knock on Brooks, but Thomas is a HOFer for a reason.
From Baldylocks:
Will we continue to see the jumbo package regularly on the O-line? Will they pick up a WR?
It’s too late in the season to pick up a WR of significance, but the Dolphins likely will be getting Darren Waller back sooner rather than later. That might reduce the number of snaps with six O-linemen, but the Dolphins probably are better off leaning on the running game, so it would be foolish to get away from that formation too much.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
If you had to guess, is Jason Sanders returning this season?
Hey Dana, this is me throwing darts because we have been provided no details about Sanders’ recovery, including whether there has been a setback, but since you’re asking, I’d put the likelihood of his return in 2025 at 60-40.
From Dave Campbell:
Greetings Alain! Not sure if you will be doing the mailbag questions during bye week (or taking well deserved time off) but here I go. Win over Commanders was butt ugly; also think it was a game they definitely lose earlier in season. General question here: Can an interim GM do extensions &, if so, would you extend Achane now at 4yrs, $11.5 Million per? Team question: With Tua's lack of mobility becoming more apparent, does Miami start seriously thinking more in future about drafting a QB in 2027 (this year’s class seems meh) or hope Ewers development is better? Finally, I thought I saw Jaylen Wright's picture on a missing person's poster. With Gordon II cemented as RB2, what's his future in Miami? As always, your work on All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts are great. Always start my day with them & coffee.
Thanks Dave, always start my day with coffee too! Would be shocked if interim GM was given the authority to do extensions because the whole roster will have to evaluated after the season and that’s whether Champ Kelly gets the job on a full-time basis or a new GM is hired. An $11.5 million average is what James Cook got from the Buffalo Bills this year, and that’s probably a starting point for Achane. I think the Dolphins will look for a young QB beyond Quinn Ewers. I still think Jaylen Wright will get some looks at some point and it’s not like the Dolphins are going to dump him while he’s on his rookie contract (and he’s also got little trade value).