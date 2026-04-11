Evaluating Some Suggested Dolphins Trading Involving Veterans

The Miami Dolphins already have shown a willingness to trade high-profile veterans this offseason, so it should surprise no one when the team is heavily featured in stories suggesting hypothetical trades before the 2026 NFL draft.

And it also makes sense that the players typically mentioned are those heading into the final year of their contract and coming off outstanding 2025 seasons, specifically running back De'Von Achane, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and center Aaron Brewer.

And so it was that all three were mentioned this week by FOX Sports NFL writer Ralph Vacchiano in stories listing one veteran each team should try to acquire via trade.

New Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan already has traded five-time Pro Bowl selection Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets and speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, so dismissing out of hand the idea he'd be willing to move any of those three players just doesn't compute, particularly in light of his comment that he always would listen if another GM called.

But what to make of the hypothetical trades suggested by Vacchiano.

EVALUATING THE PROPOSED TRADES

In his AFC recap, Vacchiano had the Cincinnati Bengals acquiring Brooks for 2026 picks in the third and seventh rounds, with the Los Angeles Chargers acquiring Brewer for 2026 picks in the second and fourth rounds.

Over in the NFC, Vacchiano had the Minnesota Vikings acquiring Achane for picks in the third and fifth rounds.

In all three instances, the player's contract situation is a big part of the equation.

This is the part where we'll mention that the Dolphins have way more players heading into a contract year, it's just that's it's Achane, Brooks and Brewer who have market value.

And the question for the Dolphins all along has been how much they're willing to spend on extensions for each and whether Sullivan and the team will decide it's a better organizational decision to take the draft capital to help with the rebuilding project.

With Brooks and Brewer, the one hesitation is not giving them a contract extension is the fact they're approaching 30. With Achane, it comes with the idea of paying big money for a running back, a position that doesn't have as long a shelf life as others.

In terms of the returns, it's a bit surprising to see Brewer fetch a bigger return than Achane considering the latter was the team MVP and is still only 24.

The attraction for the Chargers would be for Mike McDaniel to be reunited with his top center to implement his scheme in his new post as L.A. offensive coordinator.

With Brooks, it should be mentioned his name has come up in a trade speculation earlier this offseason involving the Dallas Cowboys.

Brewer and Achane both had their contract restructured in the offseason, but it involved turning base salary into a signing bonus and adding a void year to lower the cap space and not an extension.

THE DOLPHINS' HYPOTHETICAL ACQUISITION

Even though the Dolphins clearly have been in sell mode, the article involved one suggest player acquisition for each and the one for Miami involved a player from (where else?) Green Bay.

That would be tight end Luke Musgrave, who Vacchiano suggested the Dolphins acquire in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Musgrave has started 22 games for Green Bay over the past three seasons, though he hasn't quite lived up to his status as a former second-round pick and has been supplanted as the team's top tight end by Tucker Kraft.

Like the three Dolphins players, Musgrave is headed into a contract year, which makes him a bit less attractive for a rebuilding organization. The Dolphins would take on a cap hit of about $2 million if they were to trade for him.

This idea would come down to what Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley think of him after spending two years with him, though it should be added his presence would give new QB Malik Willis a familar face in the passing game.