Everything to Know from Dolphins Week 18 Loss vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins’ disappointing 2025 season has finally come to an end. The team capped a poor year with a rough, 38-10, loss to the New England Patriots, dropping the Dolphins to 7-10 on the season.

There are a million questions that will need to be answered this offseason. Will Mike McDaniel be back as head coach? Who is the new general manager? Can Miami find a franchise quarterback?

Before we can answer those, let’s recap one last game.

Drive-By-Drive Recap

It didn’t take long for the Patriots to put the first points on the board. New England went up 7-0 on a three-play, 70-yard touchdown drive comprised of all running plays. Rhamondre Stevenson had a 56-yard run on the game’s second play to set NE up in the red zone.

The Dolphins’ opening drive showed a good bit a promise, as they drove to New England’s eight-yard line before failing to convert a fourth and 1. Quinn Ewers threw up a prayer to Cedrick Wilson, but he couldn’t quite squeeze it in the back of the end zone.

New England took advantage and went right down the field for another touchdown courtesy of Stevenson to make it 14-0. New England’s drive included a successful flea-flicker, a wildcat TD run, and Maye stiff-arming a defensive end for a first down.

Miami finally answered on its next drive, as Ewers connected with Malik Washington for a two-yard touchdown to make it 14-7. The Dolphins drove 65 yards in 10 plays with a drive that included a nice balance of run and pass.

After that scoring frenzy, both teams decided to play some defense. The teams traded punts before both teams traded a fourth-down stop. Miami’s was an excellent play by Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson on fourth and 1.

However, Jaylen Wright fumbled the ball on the ensuing possession, giving the ball right back to New England in plus territory. The Patriots ended up attempting a 38-yard field goal, but it was blocked by Zach Sieler and recovered by Jason Marshall Jr. in Patriots’ territory.

Miami fell behind the sticks after a sack, but got back into field goal range, allowing Riley Patterson to make a 52-yard kick with about 30 seconds remaining before the half to make the score 14-10.

You’d think that would take us to halftime, but Miami’s defense let the Patriots get into field goal range in four plays, and Andy Borregales nailed a 59-yarder to make it 17-10 at the half.

The Dolphins came out of the half and got deep into Patriots territory thanks to a DPI call and a third-and-17 conversion on a screen pass to Greg Dulcich. However, Ewers threw an interception in the end zone on an errant pass that wasn’t close to either receiver in the area.

New England capitalized by driving 80 yards in seven plays for a touchdown to go up 24-10. Drake Maye found Stevenson for a 15-yard touchdown catch, as he beat Tyrel Dodson on a sluggo route.

The Dolphins went three and out on the next possession, and the Patriots scored another touchdown four plays later when Stevenson punched in a 35-yard run to make it 31-10.

Miami went three and out again, allowing the Patriots to go down and score another touchdown. This time, it was TreVeyon Henderson scoring from five yards out to make it 38-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Neither team scored points the rest of the way, bringing the Dolphins brutal season to an end.

Offensive Recap

Of course, it’s important to point out that Miami was playing incredibly shorthanded on offense. De’Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle, Austin Jackson, and Darren Waller didn’t play in this game.

With that context out of the way, it was hardly a banner day for the unit. Things followed a familiar script. The offense was fine in the second half before completely collapsing in the third quarter.

In his third start, Ewers finished the game completing 16-of-23 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was also sacked four times.

Ewers played perfectly fine in this game. He’s good when on rhythm and working within the confines of the offense, using play-action and screens to generate yardage. Ewers has done enough to factor into next year’s QB competition, but he’s still got a lot of developing to do. It should also be noted that he left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return.

In the running game, the Dolphins mostly leaned on Jaylen Wright, who finished with just 13 carries for 23 yards. He had a fumble in this game that likely cost Miami points, but he runs hard and should make the Dolphins feel OK about what’s behind Achane, even if Sunday wasn't ideal.

It was another solid game from Dulcich, who might’ve played his way into a starting spot next season. He’s an excellent fit for the current version of the offense and shouldn’t cost the team much.

Lastly, this wasn’t a banner day for most of the offensive line. They got almost no push in the running game, and Patriots players were running free behind the line of scrimmage fairly consistently.

Jonah Savaiinaea appeared to have an especially rough day, and Patrick Paul was called for three penalties at left tackle, although one was declined on Ewers’ end zone INT.

Miami should feel fine about Paul and Aaron Brewer, but the team could upgrade at both guard spots and right tackle. It doesn’t have to be all three, but giving Savaiinaea legitimate competition and adding another starting guard feels wise.

Defensive Recap

Outside of the one fourth-down stop made by Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks in the second quarter, Miami’s defense put up little fight in this game.

The team’s run defense regressed to its early-season form, allowing New England to run for 243 total yards and four touchdowns. Stevenson had 131 yards on seven carries, and TreVeyon Henderson added 53 yards on 13 carries. The duo had five total touchdowns, with four on the ground and one in the air.

Miami offered little resistance through the air as well. Maye completed 14 of 18 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.

The MVP candidate didn’t have to do much because the running game was moving, but Maye was hitting wide-open receivers and navigating pressure exceptionally well all day.

We could get more into the stats, but it’s more interesting to talk about the future.

Miami’s defense needs a massive overhaul. It needs about three to four new pass rushers, at least two cornerbacks, safeties, and possibly linebackers. It also shouldn’t hesitate to add new bodies to the interior defensive line room.

The three rookies have all shown flashes this season (two of them are role players, anyway), but haven’t done enough to say the unit is set for the future.

Jordyn Brooks is an excellent anchor in the middle, but the team lacks high-impact players at important positions. Until they can up the talent on that unit, good teams will continue to beat them.

