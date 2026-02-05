Examining the Dolphins' Eye-Opening 2027 Super Bowl Odds

The Miami Dolphins are hoping they landed the right people to turn the franchise around when they hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach last month, but chances are that turnaround won't happen overnight.

In fact, it's entirely possible the rebuilding Dolphins might have to take a step (or two) back before they can take that big step forward that's eluded them for a long time.

That certainly seems to be the view from the outside, at least when it comes to (very) early odds for Super Bowl LXI.

According to odds released this week by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dolphins are the longest shots to win the Super Bowl next season outside one team—the New York Jets.

The Jets. That's it. Nobody else.

The Dolphins are listed at +22500 on FanDuel, with the Jets last at +25000. The Arizona Cardinals are the team ahead of the Dolphins at +20000.

It's a bit startling because the Dolphins' 7-10 finish in 2025 was better than that of 10 teams: the Las Vegas Raiders, the aforementioned Jets and Cardinals, the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Chiefs and Bengals always are going to get some respect because of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, one can wonder why every team is ahead of Miami.

Why the Gloomy Outlook?

What works against the Dolphins in terms of expectations for the 2026 season is an uncertain quarterback situation with Tua Tagavoila regressing this season and perhaps on his way out despite a painfully large cap hit, a less-than-ideal cap situation, and a roster that can best be described as very thin.

The state of the Dolphins is such that the idea of a massive rebuilding project, a complete overhaul, where certain high-profile veterans could be sacrificed for the future, remains a distinct possibility.

The last time the Dolphins were so lightly regarded heading into an offseason was 2019 when they made the coaching change from Adam Gase to Brian Flores and were headed for what turned out to be a complete teardown in the so-called "Tank for Tua" season.

The Dolphins started 0-7 that year before playing winning football down the stretch and finishing at 5-11.

The Dolphins may or may not struggle that much in 2026, but they certainly don't look like they'll be carrying Super Bowl expectations, either.

2027 Super Bowl Odds for Every Team

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks: +750

Los Angeles Rams: +800

Baltimore Ravens: +1200

Buffalo Bills: +1200

Green Bay Packers: +1300

Los Angeles Chargers: +1500

Philadelphia Eagles: +1500

Detroit Lions: +1600

Kansas City Chiefs: +1600

New England Patriots: +1700

San Francisco 49ers: +1800

Denver Broncos: +2000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000

Houston Texans: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2700

Cincinnati Bengals: +3000

Dallas Cowboys: +3000

Indianapolis Colts:+4000

Washington Commanders: +4500

Atlanta Falcons: +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000

Minnesota Vikings: +5500

New York Giants: +7500

Pittsburgh Steelers: +10000

Cleveland Browns: +12500

Las Vegas Raiders: +12500

Tennessee Titans: +15000

Carolina Panthers: +15000

New Orleans Saints: +17500

Arizona Cardinals: +20000

Miami Dolphins: +22500

New York Jets: +25000

