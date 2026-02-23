Examining the Two Sides of Sieler's Status

In discussing the Miami Dolphins' decision to release his client Tyreek Hill, agent Drew Rosenhaus made an interesting comment regarding the team's likely game plan over the offseason.

In his weekly conversation with WSVN reporter Josh Moser, Rosenhaus indicated that the Dolphins basically want to get younger and shed some of the bigger salaries on the team and — he made it a point to say he didn't want to divulge too much — that he anticipated other moves being made.

If the Dolphins do follow that plan, then one of the players whose status needs to be examined is another of Rosenhaus' clients, defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

THE DIFFERENT SIDES OF SIELER'S SITUATION

Sieler fits both the criteria of an older player with a big salary.

He's not ancient by any means, but he is 30 and will turn 31 in September, which isn't young for a team going through a rebuilding phase.

Sieler also is one of seven Dolphins players with a 2026 cap number in excess of $10 million, but that list of seven includes Bradley Chubb, who's already been reported as a future cut, and Tua Tagovailoa, whose status remains unclear.

Sieler has in excess of $16 million guaranteed in 2026, mostly in the form of bonus prorations as his base salary is $1.3 million, all the numbers from Over The Cap.

For the Dolphins to lower his cap number would be difficult because of the already low base salary after the extension he signed last September.

Rosenhaus indicated during his WSVN appearance the Dolphins haven't approached him about redoing Sieler's contract.

"Usually when you have a client that is going to be asked to restructure, typically, those conversations would have taken place at this point," Rosenhaus said. "So certainly not going to speak for the Dolphins and what the future may hold, but all indications are positive relative to Zach and the Dolphins for this upcoming season."

WHY SIELER LIKELY IS STAYING PUT

From a salary cap perspective, there is only one avenue where the Dolphins could move on from Sieler and actually gain a benefit, and that would be with a trade after June 1.

In any other scenario — normal relase, post-June 1 release, trade before June 1 — the Dolphins will carry a bigger cap number for Sieler than if he were on the roster.

It's also not like the Dolphins can't use his help in the middle of the defensive line, particularly until they have more of a comfort level with their three 2025 draft picks — Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers — and their ability to become impact players.

Now, Sieler's guaranteed money ends after 2026, so he sets up as a potential cap casualty next offseason because there then would be some kind of benefit.

But if the Dolphins, as Rosenhaus predicted, indeed move on from other veterans this offseason, it just don't compute that Sieler would be one of them.