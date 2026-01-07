Key 2026 Miami Dolphins Offseason Dates

A few days after the end of their 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a GM search with some key dates looming not too far ahead.

With that in mind, here's the rundown of the official 2025-26 NFL offseason calendar. Miami Dolphins items of notes indicated.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IMPORTANT 2026 OFFSEASON DATES

Dates Subject to change

JANUARY 2026

January 5 — Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2026 season. The Dolphins already have done this, signing six players to future contracts Tuesday.

-- Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2023 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2024. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract, and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts. This is relevant to the Dolphins as it pertains to 2023 third-round pick De'Von Achane, who very much would like a contract extension.

-- Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Dolphins did not have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, so this doesn't apply for them.

January 14 — Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility.

January 25 — AFC and NFC Championship Games

January 27 — East-West Shrine Bowl, Frisco, Texas

January 31 — Senior Bowl, Mobile, Alabama

FEBRUARY 2026

February 3 — Pro Bowl Games, San Francisco, California

February 8 — Super Bowl LX, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

February 17 — Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 3, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 23-March 2 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

MARCH 2026

March 3 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 9-11 — During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 9 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2025 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

-- A prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“Unrepresented Player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an Unrepresented Player.

-- No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

March 11 — The 2026 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

-- Trading period for 2026 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2025 contracts.

-- The first day of the 2026 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

March 29-April 1 — Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona

APRIL 2026

April 6 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2025 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. Mike McDaniel remains as Dolphins head coach as of early Wednesday afternoon, so this wouldn't apply to Miami.

April 15 — Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a drafteligible player at its club facility.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 20 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs

April 22 — Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.

-- Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 23-25 — NFL Draft, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Miami Dolphins currently are scheduled to have the 11th overall pick.

MAY 2026

May 2 — Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

May 1-4 or May 8-11 — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft. The Dolphins have selected the second weekend after the draft every year under McDaniel.

May 11 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin

May 19-20 — Spring League Meeting, Orlando, Florida

