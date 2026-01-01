Offering Some New Year's Resolutions for the Dolphins

2026 is upon us, which means that everyone should have made their new year's resolutions, right?

Well, we just happen to have a few suggestions for the Miami Dolphins in that department.

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION SUGGESTIONS

-- For owner Stephen Ross, take your time making important decisions. This applies above and beyond everything else to what Ross will end up doing regarding the head coaching position, whether he brings back Mike McDaniel for a fifth season or decides to go in another direction. There's no rush and certainly no need to have a statement released the day of the season finale.

-- For whoever ends up being the new GM, learn from the previous mistakes and don't feel the need to give a new contract to whichever big-name players wants one. It's how the Dolphins have found themselves in their predicaments with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill and carried a lot of dead cap space for Jalen Ramsey.

-- For Tua, measure your words carefully in media sessions. Wherever he winds up in 2026, Tua needs to understand the impact of his comments and be way more judicious than he was over the past two years.

-- For McDaniel, learn to accept defeat with certain players. It's noble to have loyalty and want to see players you have coached get better, but there also are times when it becomes counterproductive to keep waiting for some development that's just not in the cards to happen.

-- For the 2026 GM, use your early picks on proven college players who will remain at their college position instead of favoring potential over production because that approach right now is not looking great for Chop Robinson and, while it's only one year the early returns weren't overwhelming for either Kenneth Grant or Jonah Savaiinaea.

-- For CB JuJu Brents ... yeah, there's a name we haven't heard in a while. But the cornerback the Dolphins claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts is somebody to remember because there's very obvious talent there ... if he could just stay healthy. Some of his injury issues no doubt are the result of bad luck, but Brents regardless should do the maximum in the offseason in terms of working on his body to give himself the best chance of avoiding the injury bug moving forward.

-- For Savaiinaea, seek out a veteran NFL offensive lineman or former offensive lineman to work on pass protection technique. Somebody like Terron Armstead would be a very good choice.

For a lot of other players, what we have are more late Christmas wishes, such as good health moving forward and the contract each of them wants — while benefiting the Dolphins as well.

We've probably forgotten several items and certainly welcome suggestions on social media (@PoupartNFL) and during one of the live episodes of the All Dolphins Podcast.

