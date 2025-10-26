QB Backup Battle Highlights Dolphins Week 8 Inactive Info
When the Miami Dolphins released their inactive list for their Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the biggest mystery wasn't so much about who would or would not play but rather who would be the backup quarterback.
And the answer turned out to be veteran free agent pick-up Zach Wilson, with rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers named the emergency third quarterback. This is how it was for the first six Dolphins games of the season before Ewers took over the No. 2 for the game against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
That obviously caused a stir and head coach Mike McDaniel then said Monday there would be a competition between Wilson and Ewers for the chance to be the No. 2 QB behind starter Tua Tagovailoa.
Whether Wilson will remain the No. 2 QB moving forward is something that's yet to be determined.
For the Atlanta game, Tagovailoa was added to the injury report Sunday morning because of an illness, but as the team revealed at the time he's active and expected to. start.
The rest of the inactive info also was more about who will be playing than who won't, with cornerback Storm Duck back for the first time since Week 1 and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. set to make his first appearance for the Dolphins since being signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad three weeks ago.
Wilson will take the place of second-year player Tahj Washington, while Duck's return will have former Colts second-round pick JuJu Brents going on the inactive list.
Safety Elijah Campbell will miss a third consecutive game because of his quad injury, and joining him among injured players sitting out will be tight end Julian Hill, who was ruled out Friday because of an ankle injury.
The other Dolphins inactives will be Jordan Colbert, who remains listed as a safety even though he's been playing linebacker, and rookie defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, who is inactive for a seventh time in eight games.
ATLANTA FALCONS INACTIVE INFO
There are some big names on the Atlanta inactive list, including starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the team's top wide receiver, Drake London.
As previously reported, veteran Kirk Cousins will start for Atlanta for a fourth career start against Miami.
Also inactive for the Falcons are EDGE Jalon Walker, cornerback Billy Bowman Jr., defensive lineman LaCale London, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell and defensive lineman Zach Harrison.