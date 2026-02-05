Ranking Top 10 Dolphins Super Bowl Plays

The Miami Dolphins haven't been in in the Super Bowl in a really, really long time, which is why it might be surprising to realize they once were regular participants.

In the span of 14 seasons between 1971 and 1984, the Dolphins appeared in the Super Bowl five times, winning in Super Bowls VII and VII and losing in Super Bowls VI, XVII and XIX.

In those five games, the Dolphins produced their share of big plays, and here's our ranking of the top 10 Dolphins Super Bowl plays:

THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS SUPER BOWL PLAYS

1. FULTON WALKER'S KICKOFF RETURN

There was no kickoff return for a touchdown in the first 16 big games, but Fulton Walker ended that drought with a 98-yard touchdown that provided the Dolphins with their final points against Washington in Super Bowl XVII.

2. STANFILL SEALS PERFECT SEASON

There might not have been anything spectacular about the play itself, but Bill Stanfill provided the perfect ending to the perfect season when he sacked Washington QB Billy Kilmer on fourth down to wrap up the 14-7 victory in Super Bowl VII.

3. CEFALO GOES THE DISTANCE

The Dolphins offense had a miserable outing in that Super Bowl XVII loss against Washington, but it didn't start off the way because on its second possession David Woodley completed a pass down the right sideline to Jimmy Cefalo, who cut inside a defender and was on his way to a 76-yard touchdown.

4. SCOTT'S END ZONE PICK

The Dolphins all but clinched that Super Bowl VII victory midway through the fourth quarter after Washington drove to the Miami 10-yard line before Jake Scott came up with his second interception, this one in the end zone on third-and-6. Scott returned the pick 55 yards.

5. TWILLEY'S TOUCHDOWN

This was the Dolphins' first Super Bowl touchdown, the 28-yard connection from Bob Griese to Howard Twilley against Washington at the L.A. Coliseum.

6. BUONICONTI'S STUFF

The Dolphins offense was surgical in the 24-7 domination of the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII, though there weren't any offensive plays that stood out. The biggest play on defense came with Miami leading 17-0 and the Vikings facing fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins 6-yard line. Fran Tarkenton handed off to Oscar Reed, but Nick Buoniconti forced a fumble and Jake Scott recovered to end the scoring threat.

7. CSONKA'S LONG RUN

Larry Csonka rushed for over 100 yards in each of the Dolphins' two Super Bowl victories, and he needed only 15 carries to do it against Washington. That was because he broke loose for a physical 49-yard run in the third quarter.

8. BLACKWOOD'S PICK

The Dolphins' Super Bowl loss against Washington following the 1982 season will be remembered for the John Riggins run, but shortly before that the Dolphins stopped a scoring threat when Lyle Blackwood picked off a deep pass from Joe Theismann off a flea-flicker.

9. WARFIELD GOES UP AGAINST DALLAS

The Dolphins' first Super Bowl appearance was very forgettable (24-3 loss), but we'll include on this list a 23-yard completion from Griese to Paul Warfield at the numbers because it was a nice jumping catch by Warfield and because it set up Miami's first-ever Super Bowl score.

10. CRASH JUMPS ON THE BALL

The Dolphins' last Super Bowl appearance, against the 49ers to close the 1984 season, was even worse than the first because they simply were outclassed. But there was a glimmer of hope late in the first half when Miami kicked a field goal to close their deficit to 28-13 and that was followed by Jim "Crash" Jensen recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up another field goal before halftime.

THE MOST FORGETTABLE PLAYS IN DOLPHINS SUPER BOWL HISTORY

GARO'S GAFFE, Super Bowl VII — This is a must for any football blooper reel.

THE LONG SACK, Super Bowl VI — Griese trying to get away from Bob Lilly in snake-like fashion didn't work; it ended in a 29-yard sack.

RIGGINS' HIGHLIGHT REEL PLAY, Super Bowl XVII — The famous fourth-and-1 run by John Riggins that turned the game.

BOKAMPER'S NEAR-MISS, Super Bowl XVII — That Riggins touchdown might not have mattered had Theismann been able to knock the ball out of Kim Bokamper's hands when it appeared he had a sure interception deep in Washington territory.

More Miami Dolphins News: