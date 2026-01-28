Examing the Dolphins' Strange Senior Bowl Trend

This is our friendly reminder that Miami Dolphins fans definitely should pay attention to the Senior Bowl this week because history suggests they'll draft at least one of the participants.

In fact, the Dolphins have taken at least one Senior Bowl participant every draft starting in 2004, the streak extending to 23 years in the 2025 draft when they selected guard Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona in the second round and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II in Round 6.

Gordon had his moments during his rookie season, though his numbers weren't noticeable, while Savaiinaea was graded as the worst guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

It unfortunately was an ominous start for the Senior Bowl draftees, particularly based on the team's recent history with those picks.

The verdict already is in for most of the Dolphins' other Senior Bowl draft picks since the streak began in 2004, and it's really not a pretty scorecard.

In fact, it's downright frightening.

THE DOLPHINS' SENIOR BOWL (NEAR) HITS AND MISSES

During their 22-year Senior Bowl draft streak, the Dolphins have taken 44 players who participated in the all-star game in Mobile, including five in 2014, and four in both 2013 and 2010, along with the two last year.

With those 46 players, there are exactly ZERO combined Pro Bowl appearances.

Of those 46 players, only three got second contracts with the Dolphins (not including the fifth-year option for Ja'Wuan James or the franchise tag for Mike Gesicki). Those three players are long-snapper Blake Ferguson, special teams standout Walt Aikens, and linebacker Koa Misi. None could be called high-impact players.

We very likely will be able to add a fourth player to that list when the time comes for 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul to be eligible for an extension because he does have the look of a future star after what overall was an impressive second NFL season.

Defensive tackle Jared Odrick (drafted in 2010) and James (2014) were solid first-round picks, Gesicki and Misi had their moments as second-round selections, Kendall Langford was a good third-round choice, H-back Charles Clay was a steal in the sixth round, but there also were a lot of misses in early rounds.

Too many misses.

That list includes second-round picks DE/LB Matt Roth (2005), QB Chad Henne (2008), QB Pat White (2009) and CB Jamar Taylor (2013), as well as third-round selections LB Channing Tindall (2022), TE Hunter Long (2021), OL Michael Deiter (2019), WR Leonte Carroo (2016), CB Will Davis (2013), TE Michael Egnew (2012), WR Patrick Turner (2009) and Derek Hagan (2006).

Before Paul, Gesicki had been the last Senior Bowl participant the Dolphins drafted who had made any kind of significant contribution, and he was selected back in 2018.

The Senior Bowl picks between Gesicki and Paul: Deiter, Ferguson, Jason Strowbridge, Long, Tindall, Elijah Higgins, Ryan Hayes and Paul.

We probably should mention by now that the Senior Bowl annually produces some gems in the draft, from Richard Sherman to Aaron Donald and many others in between.

It's just that the Dolphins haven't really nailed one of those picks.

THE DOLPHINS' SENIOR BOWL PICKS SINCE 2004

2004 — CB Will Poole, 4th round, with Dolphins from 2004-05; LB Derrick Pope, 7th round, with Dolphins from 2004-07

2005 — DE/LB Matt Roth, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2005-09

2006 — WR Derek Hagan, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2006-08

2007 — C Samson Satele, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2007-08, 2014; RB Lorenzo Booker, 4th round, with Dolphins in 2007

2008 — QB Chad Henne, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2008-11; DL Kendall Langford, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2008-11

2009 — QB Pat White, 2nd round, with Dolphins in 2009; WR Patrick Turner, 3rd round, with Dolphins in 2009

2010 — DT Jared Odrick, 1st round, with Dolphins from 2010-14; LB Koa Misi, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2010-17; G John Jerry, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2010-13; LB A.J. Edds, 4th round, never played a game with the Dolphins

2011 — WR Clyde Gates, 4th round, with Dolphins in 2011; TE Charles Clay, 6th round, with Dolphins from 2011-14

2012 — TE Michel Egnew, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2012-13; DT Kheeston Randall, 7th round, with Dolphins in 2012

2013 — CB Jamar Taylor, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2013-15; CB Will Davis, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2013-15; OL Dallas Thomas, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2013-16; RB Mike Gillislee, 5th round, with Dolphins in 2013

2014 — T Ja'Wuan James, 1st round, with Dolphins from 2014-18; T Billy Turner, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2014-16; DB Walt Aikens, 4th round, with Dolphins from 2014-19; TE Arthur Lynch, 5th round, never played with the Dolphins; LB Jordan Tripp, 5th, with Dolphins in 2014

2015 — G Jamil Douglas, 4th round, with Dolphins from 2015-16

2016 — WR Leonte Carroo, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2016-18; RB Keyan Drake, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2016-19

2017 — G Isaac Asiata, 5th round, with Dolphins from 2017-18

2018 — TE Mike Gesicki, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2018-22

2019 — G Michael Deiter, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2019-22

2020 — DT Jason Strowbridge, 5th round, with Dolphins in 2020; LS Blake Ferguson, 6th round, with Dolphins from 2020-current

2021 — TE Hunter Long, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2021-22

2022 — LB Channing Tindall, 3rd round, with Dolphins from 2022-current

2023 — TE Elijah Higgins, 6th round, never played with Dolphins; T Ryan Hayes, 7th round, with Dolphins in 2024

2024 — T Patrick Paul, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2024-current

2025 — G Jonah Savaiinaea, 2nd round, with Dolphins from 2025-current; RB Ollie Gordon II, with Dolphins from 2025-current

