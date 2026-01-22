The Biggest Sullivan-Hafley Press Conference Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins introduced their two new men in charge Thursday with an introductory press conference for GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

After introductory remarks by owner Stephen Ross, Sullivan and Hafley both did the same before taking questions at the Baptist Health Training Complex in front of family, Dolphins executives (as well as consultant Troy Aikman) and a group of Dolphins players highlighted by 2025 rookies Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea.

Here were the main takeaways from the 45-minute press conference:

ROSS' REMARKS

Ross didn't take any questions after making his remarks, which is the same thing that happened during the introductory press conference for Mike McDaniel four years ago.

Among the biggest points that stood out here was Ross saying the Dolphins knew they had their GM within 10 minutes of Sullivan's Zoom interview.

Ross also said he doesn't read newspapers anymore because of what's being written about his team after saying he's as frustrated by the lack of success as the fans are.

EMOTIONS OBVIOUS

One thing is for sure with Sullivan and Hafley: the Dolphins got two guys who wear their emotions on their sleeves.

Both of them got emotional at various points when they were talking about their families or their prior working relationships.

This began with Sullivan getting emotional when he reflected on his time in Green Bay.

THE FINAL WORDS

Because the Dolphins' live stream cut off right after Sullivan asked to make a final remark, we'll indicate here that it simply was Sullivan thanking the Dolphins' support staff for everything they've done since he was hired as GM.

This was a classy move by Sullivan and something that certainly doesn't happen after every press conference.

There also was a final fist bump between Sullivan and Hafley.

CALLING THE SHOTS ON DEFENSE

As was expected based on previous reporting, Hafley indicated he would call plays on defense

This is the same as Mike McDaniel calling the plays on offense during his tenure.

As for the offensive scheme, Hafley says it will be dependent upon the evaluation of the personnel on hand, but he did mention physicality as a factor and being able to run the ball when the opponent knows it's coming.

As we all know, that was a problem during McDaniel's tenure as Dolphins head coach.

THE McDANIEL DECISION

Sullivan was hired the day after the Dolphins fired McDaniel as head coach, and he pointed that out when he was asked whether he had any say in that call.

Sullivan put it simply when he called it "an ownership decision."

The new Dolphins GM did make it a point to praise McDaniel for his football acumen.

HAFLEY'S JOURNEY

As chronicled in a great story by FOX's Greg Aumann, Hafley's journey included a two-year stint at the University of Pittsburgh when he slept in his office.

Hafley worked under former Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt at the time, and he moved to Rutgers with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano, who also brought him with him to the NFL.

When asked what he would tell his younger self about those days, Hafley quickly replied: "It was worth it."

THE GREEN BAY WAY

With the consistent success the Packers have enjoyed through the years, Sullivan was asked about the "Green Bay way."

Sullivan repeated it's about drafting and developing and using free agency to supplement but not build the roster.

He also made it a point that he wants to avoid players who could disrupt the culture with their own agenda, which means we can forget about the Dolphins chasing the big-name but volatile stars like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey.

