The Stories Behind the New Dolphins Jersey Numbers

The Miami Dolphins have unveiled the jersey numbers for their veteran newcomers, along with some changes for a few returning players.

With 25 updates to player numbers, the roster reads differently this season, numerically speaking. The available numbers the players selected either were worn by former Dolphins who left this past offseason or old numbers for current Miami players who also changed numbers.

The players with updated numbers primarily are retaining numbers that they used with other teams in the NFL or even during their college days.

BREAKING DOWN THE NEW JERSEY NUMBERS

Ollie Gordon II, RB, #0

One of a handful of returners updating their numbers, Gordon is going back to the number he had during his three years at Oklahoma State. He wore 31 after being drafted by Miami since 0 was being used by Zach Wilson, who is now in New Orleans.

After he was drafted, Gordon said he wouldn’t attempt to take the number from Wilson. “I’m a team guy, so if my guy wants to put that zero on, that’s my teammate now, I’m going to respect him. I just have to find something else I look good in.”

Donavan Edwards, RB, #36

Edwards, signed to a future contract earlier this year, will his number 36, was last used by Storm Duck. Interestingly, Edwards didn’t go with 7, which was his number at Michigan, despite it being currently available as it was last worn by Jason Sanders, who is now with the New York Giants.

Jalen Tolbert, WR, #1

This will be hard to believe for some, but 1 no longer will be associated with Tua Tagovailoa. Tolbert is taking the number, which was his number with Dallas from 2024 to 2025. Tolbert had worn 18 before that, but 2024 was a breakout season for him, with 610 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Tutu Atwell, WR, #4

Atwell is now wearing 4, which was used by Kader Kohou, who is now in Kansas City. This will be the first time that Atwell will sport the number, as he used 1 in college and 15 and 5 with the Los Angeles Rams. If he wanted to go back to 1, perhaps Tolbert beat him to it.

Zack Kuntz, TE, #83

Kuntz, signed earlier this year, is taking over the number previously used by Darren Waller. Kuntz has never used 83, but used 82 and 80 with Penn State and Old Dominion, and 81 with the New York Jets.

83 is a popular number with pass catchers in Miami. It's been used by Malik Washington, Wes Welker and, most famously, Mark Clayton.

Ben Sims, TE, #89

Sims is keeping 89 within the tight end room, as it was last used by a current member of New England, Julian Hill. While he used different numbers at Baylor, Sims has exclusively used 89 in the NFL with Green Bay and Minnesota.

Charlie Heck, OL, #67

67 has last been worn in a Dolphins regular season game by center Ted Karras in 2020. Heck is acquiring a familiar number, as it was his number at North Carolina, as well as both Houston and Arizona in the NFL.

Jamaree Salyer, OL, #69

Cole Strange, now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, was the last to use 69 for Miami. Now it’ll be used by Salyer, who gets his old number from Georgia. He had to settle for 68 in his four seasons with the Chargers.

Ronnie Harrison, LB, #56

Harrison is moving to 56 with Miami, a number last used by Quinton Bell. This will be a new number for Harrison, who hadn't used a number in the 50s up to this point. Unless it's somehow a reference to five-time Pro Bowl linebacker John Offerdahl, who also wore 56, it’s simply a new number.

Josh Uche, EDGE, #9

Uche is going with 9, which was worn by safety Ifeatu Melifonwu in 2025. It’s a new number for Uche, with the closest number he's worn being 6 with Michigan.

David Ojabo, EDGE, #50

50 was used in 2025 by Andre Carter II, who is now with Washington. Ojabo now has the number, with it being a new one for him. In his four years with Baltimore, Ojabo wore 90, but that’s being used by Kenneth Grant in Miami.

Robert Beal Jr., EDGE, #51

Beal is going to roll with 51, which was last used by Caleb Johnson. He retains the number he's worn for three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Marco Wilson, DB, #21

In his first season with Miami, Wilson will wear 21. That was last used by safety Ashtyn Davis. Wilson has previously used the number before but has skated around it, with uses of 20, 22 and 24 with Arizona, New England and Cincinnati.

Darrell Baker Jr., DB, #22

Baker is going with 22, which was worn by Elijah Campbell, who is now with the New York Giants. It’s a completely new number for Baker, who can’t use 39, which is what he used with Indianapolis and Tennessee.

It’s one of three retired numbers for the Dolphins, having been worn by two-time Super Bowl champion Larry Csonka. The other two retired numbers are 12 (Bob Griese) and 13 (Dan Marino).

Zayne Anderson, DB, #23

Formerly used by Jack Jones, Anderson is copping 23 with Miami. While he exclusively used 39 with Kansas City and Green Bay, 23 was used by Anderson from 2017 to 2020 with BYU.

Alex Austin, DB, #26

Last worn by Rasul Douglas, 26 now belongs to Austin. He wore 27 and 28 with Houston and New England, but those numbers are currently being used by Ethan Bonner and De’Von Achane, respectively.

Storm Duck, DB, #29

Duck also will be entering his third season with the Dolphins with a new number. He’s switching to 29, which was last used by Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is now a member of the New York Jets.

29 was Duck’s number at both North Carolina and Louisville, except for the 2022 season when he switched to 3 before switching back. Ironically, he mentioned in 2025 that the reason he wore 29 at college was because of Fitzpatrick. “I haven’t told Minkah this yet, but he’s the reason why I wore 29 when I was at North Carolina.”

JuJu Brents, CB, #8

After playing with number 32 last season after being claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, Brents is back for a second year with the number worn last year by veteran Matthew Judon. It's a new number for Brents, who has worn 20, 23, 29 and 32 during his collegiate and NFL days.

Jason Maitre, DB, #31

Ollie Gordon’s old number is immediately being picked up by Maitre. The closest number to 31 that was worn by Maitre is 38, back in his first season with Boston College. He last wore 43 with the Dolphins.

Lonnie Johnson Jr., DB, #32

Like how Maitre picked up Gordon’s old number, Johnson has done the same with Brents' old number. He gets to retain the number he wore with Houston in 2019-20, Carolina in 2024, and Las Vegas in 2025.

Isaiah Johnson, DB, #37

Johnson will move to #37, which was used by last year by practice squad running back JaMycal Hasty. Johnson had used that number when he first joined the Dolphins in 2024, before moving to #46 the following season.

Zane Gonzalez, K, #45

The former number used by current Dolphins tight end Zack Kuntz earlier in the offseason, Gonzalez gets to keep the number he just wore with Atlanta last season.

Bradley Pinion, P, #48

Pinion is taking the former number of Donovan Edwards for this upcoming season. It's a new number for him, and the first number in the 40s in his career, including his time at Clemson.

Seth Vernon, P, #49

49 was last used by long snapper Joe Cardona, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Vernon was assigned this same number during his time with Minnesota back in 2024.

Taybor Pepper, LS, #41

Pepper is going with 41 in his second stint with the Dolphins. This is a new number for Pepper, who he wore 46 with Miami in 2019 as well as San Francisco from 2020 to 2024.

Tucker Addington, LS, #46

Addington is retaining Isaih Johnson’s old number with the Dolphins, 46. It's the number he wore in New England when he began his NFL career in 2022. He went back to that number in 2024 with Miami and kept it with Pittsburgh last season.