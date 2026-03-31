Why the Dolphins Would Want to Trade for Packers WR (And Why They Wouldn't)

If the Green Bay Packers have a player who could be available via trade or with the potential to get released, attention naturally turns to the Miami Dolphins as a potential next team for that player.

Because of course.

It's only logical given that new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley both joined the team from those Green Bay Packers and have that familiarity with every player on the roster.

It's why Miami was linked from the start to quarterback Malik Willis as he prepared to head into free agency and, sure enough, eventually landed with the team.

So now there are rumblings out of Green Bay that they could be looking to deal from their surplus of wide receivers, specifically Dontayvious Wicks and, of course, the Dolphins are being mentioned as a possible destination.

WHY GOING FOR WICKS WOULD MAKE SENSE

While he has yet to put up big numbers in the NFL, Wicks has been a steady performer in a crowded Packers wide receiver room with an average of 36 catches in three seasons.

And while he was just another guy in a talented group in Green Bay, Wicks might step to the front of the line in Miami in a group that lost Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the offseason and brought in Tutu Atwell from the L.A. Rams and Jalen Tolbert from the Dallas Cowboys.

Plus Wicks' best football could be ahead of him considering he'll turn only 25 when he celebrates his birthday in June.

And because his numbers have been modest, the trade compensation should not be egregious, with something like a fourth- or fifth-round pick likely to get a deal done.

WHY THE DOLPHINS WOULD STAY AWAY FROM WICKS

So it makes sense from a lot of levels for Miami to pursue Wicks, the reasons to steer clear have to do with finances.

The issue is Wicks' contract.

He's headed into a contract year and scheduled to make $3.7 million in base salary in 2026, and that figure would become the Dolphins' responsibility if they were to make a trade for him.

And this is where we'd point to all the Dolphins offseason acquisitions not named Malik Willis with not one player reaching $1.5 million in cap number for 2026.

The Dolphins also are thinking with their roster beyond 2026 and point out that Wicks is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season.

Miami really is not in the market for short-term rentals, so the only way a trade would make sense is if they intended on keeping Wicks beyond next season, in which case perhaps they could sign him to an extension and reduce his 2026 cap number at the same time.

But the Dolphins also have to deal with extensions (or potential extensions) for De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer, with Patrick Paul coming up next offseason, and it may be that Wicks wouldn't be a priority then.

The bottom line is it's a natural to think about the Dolphins making a play for Wicks if the Packers indeed want to move him, but again these are unusual times for Miami and it just might be that the timing just isn't right for that kind of move.