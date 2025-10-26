All Dolphins

Tua Added to Injury Report and What It Means

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will try to rebound after a bad outing against the Cleveland Browns

Alain Poupart

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) rushes Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) rushes Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tua Tagovailoa, who has been under fire for his performance and his comments in recent weeks, still is expected to start the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but he was a game-day addition to the injury report because of an illness.

Tagovailoa was not given a game status designation and the Dolphins announced he would start as expected against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As mid-morning arrived, we still didn't know whether it would be rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers or veteran free agent pick-up Zach Wilson who would serve as his backup against Atlanta.

While Tagovailoa is expected to play, the Falcons are expected to go with veteran Kirk Cousins at quarterback with 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. nursing a bone bruise on a knee he sustained in Atlanta's 20-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers last offseason.

TUA'S CHALLENGE

Tagovailoa will go into the game without two of the team's top playmakers in the passing game — Tyreek Hill and Darren Waller — and will be looking for a bounce-back outing against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Falcons will come into the game ranked second in the NFL in total defense, first in passing yards allowed per game, and third in interception rate.

Here's how good the Falcons have been in pass defense so far this season: The most passing yards they've allowed to any quarterback this season is 180, and that came from Josh Allen on the night the Falcons handed the Buffalo Bills a 24-14 loss.

Even in their season-opening loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which came when former kicker Younghoe Koo missed a late field goal attempt, the Falcons held Baker Mayfield to only 167 passing yards.

So it looks like a tough task indeed for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins passing game. The fact that Tagovailoa is dealing with an illness won't make it any easier.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News