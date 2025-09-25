Tua Critiques His Rough Start, Opens Up About Injuries
The Miami Dolphins are 0-3 to start the 2025 season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is receiving his fair portion of the blame.
That’s part of the franchise quarterback’s job. When the team performs poorly, most people will point to the quarterback as a problem. However, it doesn’t seem like Tua disagrees with some of the takes around his play.
“I haven’t played anywhere near the standard that I’ve played in years past,” Tagovailoa told reporters Thursday. “Knowing the standard that I can play to, it starts with me. With the offense, getting our guys going, and then the defense getting to feed off of that. So, I wouldn’t say I’ve been playing my best football yet.”
Tua’s assertion that he’s not playing up to his standard isn’t remotely surprising. All of the numbers back up his own claim.
He didn’t play in Week 3 last season because he was hurt, but this year would be Tua’s worst passer rating, completion percentage, yardage total, average yards per attempt, and touchdown-to-interception ratio through three weeks since the 2021 season.
Tua also has been sacked eight times already this season, which is a career high through the first three weeks of the season. There is, of course, the lack of big plays to talk about.
Miami’s quarterback has completed just four passes for 20 or more yards this season that traveled at least 20 yards in the air. That’s down from 13 in 2023 and 11 in 2022 through the first three weeks.
Instead, Miami’s offense has been mostly checkdowns. Tua seems to think that’s the right way based on how teams are playing the Dolphins.
“Every game we have opportunities to take advantage of,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s just about seeing it right. Going about that process in the right way. Sometimes, you can’t always take those opportunities or those shots or whatever it is off the play based on what the defense is doing. In that regard, we’re trying to take those opportunities when they come.”
Two-high coverages are nothing new for the Dolphins, but they’re seeing more of them this season, and a lot more variations.
Tua Reflects on Injuries
Besides being critical of his own play, Tua also spoke about how his injuries have affected him on the field.
He’s been banged up, going back to his time at Alabama, where he had two tightrope ankle surgeries
“I think one of the biggest changes I’ve felt is with the surgeries I’ve had,” Tagovailoa said. “I can feel some of the residuals within my ankles. I was running a little different when I was at Alabama — it’s just not the same. I think that’s normal, given the injuries and everything that comes with the sport.”
Besides his ankle injuries, Tua’s also suffered multiple concussions and hip injuries, along with other injuries to his fingers and ribs.
Now, Tua has to balance trying to make a big play — something Miami’s offense needs — with protecting himself.
“As a competitor, that’s always tough because decisions are made in split seconds,” Taogvailoa said. “Whether I’m going to dive or slide or whatever that looks like to get a first down or try to manage the style of play, where ‘OK, is this one where I go for it? Do I or do I not?’ That’s kinda what I’m getting to with the split decisions.
“I’ve leaned more on protecting myself, and if we’re going to go for it on fourth down, then we’ll go for it on fourth down.”
Tua is saying all the right things, and there’s no doubt protecting himself should be the priority, but if you watch his answer, it’s clear it’s something constantly weighing on him.
