The Miami Dolphins’ first injury report for their Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints dropped Wednesday, and it includes updates for a couple of players hoping to return to action this weekend.

Dolphins' First Week 13 Injury Report

The report is highlighted by Austin Jackson and Darren Waller being limited. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 1, but had his 21-day practice window opened before the team’s Week 11 game against the Commanders.

Waller last played against the Browns after suffering a pec injury, and he missed the team’s first three games with an injury as well.

Miami’s injury report also includes a slew of other players listed as “limited.” Jaylen Waddle (foot), Aaron Brewer (ankle/foot), Bradley Chubb (foot), Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), and Benito Jones (ankle) were also listed as limited.

Chubb and Waddle weren’t seen participating during the open portions of practice on Monday. Chubb’s injury popped up late in the week before the team’s game against the Commanders. He played against Washington, but it’s clearly still bothering him.

Waddle’s injury is new. He wasn’t on the injury report before the game against Washington, and the team didn’t release any last week because it was on a bye.

Miami did get some players moving in the right direction, though. Dee Eskridge (shoulder), Matthew Judon (knee), and Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) were all listed as full participants Wednesday.

Eskridge hasn’t played since Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was listed as questionable against Washington but was ultimately inactive for the game.

Melifonwu was listed with a thumb and foot injury in Week 11 but did suit up against Washington, while Judon wasn’t on the report at all before popping up with the knee injury this week.

Saints’ First Week 13 Injury Report

The Saints’ injury report lists fewer names, but that small group is critical to the team’s offense. The top name is probably running back Alvin Kamara, who was the team’s only DNP as he recovers from a knee injury.

Kamara suffered an MCL sprain last week against the Atlanta Falcons, and it would be pretty surprising if he suited up against the Dolphins this week.

New Orleans had three players listed as limited: starting tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle), star receiver Chris Olave (back), and depth running back Devin Neal (ankle).

Olave is the team’s best receiver, and Fuaga is one of its better offensive linemen. Combine that with Kamara’s absence, and you could argue the Saints would be missing the most important parts of their offense against the Dolphins.

Don’t overlook Neal’s potential absence, either. He hasn’t been overly productive this season, but he’s the primary backup for Kamara. If neither can play Sunday, Audric Estime is listed as the Saints’ third-string running back.

Estime hasn’t carried the ball a single time this season, so it would likely be an uphill climb for the Saints to run the ball with him.

