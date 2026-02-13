What to Know About Dolphins' Latest Coaching Hire, Updated Staff Outlook

The Miami Dolphins' quest to find a quarterbacks coach might be over.

The team is hiring Mississippi State associate head coach for offense Bush Hamdan as the team’s quarterbacks coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. This has taken a few tries for Miami to fill.

The team originally hired former Broncos head coach and Packers offensive assistant Nathaniel Hackett, but he ultimately accepted a job as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator after they hired Mike LaFluer as head coach.

That’s not even the last pivot Miami had to make. Apparently, the team tried to interview Lions offensive assistant Bruce Gradkowski for the QB coach job, but the Lions blocked the interview, Jordan Schultz reported. Gradkowski played QB in the NFL and was an offensive coordinator in the XFL.

All of that finally led the Dolphins to pursue Hamdan, who is yet another coach on the staff with college experience.

What Dolphins Fans Should Know About Bush Hamdan

Hamdan has spent the past five seasons in the college ranks. He coached quarterbacks at Missouri for three seasons before joining Boise State as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.

He took a similar role with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2024, before joining Mississippi State as the associate head coach in December of 2025. Hamdan also played QB for Boise State from 2004 through 2008.

Although most of Hamdan’s recent experience is in college, he’s spent some time in the NFL. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2017, working with Matt Ryan and helping him throw for 4,095 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

While this looks like an underwhelming hire on the surface, it’s important to note that Hamdan was clearly not Miami’s first choice.

Plus, we know Jeff Hafley has made it a point to hire a lot of coaches with college backgrounds — it’s a part of his “coaching is teaching” mentality, and Hamdan fits that in theory.

Updated Look At the Dolphins’ Coaching Staff

Head coach: Jeff Hafley

Offensive Coaches



Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik



Passing game coordinator: Kevin Patullo



Quarterbacks: Bush Hamdan



Running backs: Ladell Betts



Wide receivers: Tyke Tolbert



Offensive line: Zach Yenser



Assistant offensive line: Matt Applebaum

Defensive Coaches



Defensive coordinator: Sean Duggan



Defensive line: Austin Clark



Assistant defensive line: Chuka Ndulue



Linebackers/run game coordinator: Joe Barry



Linebackers: Al Washington



Secondary/pass game coordinator: Ryan Downard



Cornerbacks: Jahmile Addae



Assistant defensive backs: DeShawn Shead



Defensive quality control: Wendel Davis

Special Teams Coaches



Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor



Assistant special teams: Brock Olivo



Special teams assistant: Darius Eubanks

