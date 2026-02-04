What to Make of Dolphins Signing Former Second-Round Pick

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made his first notable roster addition, and it’s probably a name you remember from a few years ago.

The Dolphins are signing wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., his agency announced Wednesday. Marshall spent last season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad and is a former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers.

What to Know About Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Panthers took Marshall in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of LSU, but he never quite lived up to that billing. He recorded 17 catches for 138 yards as a rookie.

However, he did show some signs of life in his second season, recording 28 catches for 490 yards and a touchdown. Marshall finished his Panthers tenure the following season after catching only 18 passes for 139 yards.

In 2024, he played in seven games with the Las Vegas Raiders but barely saw the field. He had just one start, three catches, and 41 yards.

Marshall did not see any action while on the Eagles’ practice squad in 2025.

What Could This Mean for Miami?

Obviously, this isn’t some major signing for the Dolphins, but there are a few things to consider. Firstly is the type of receiver that Marshall provides.

He’s 6-2, 200 pounds, making him a big-bodied outside receiver who can win some contested catches above the rim. That’s something the Dolphins need in 2026. They have bigger receivers like Theo Wease Jr. and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but neither of those players did enough to lock down this role.

Marshall should mostly be viewed as competition for those guys, as opposed to someone who will come in and make a huge impact.

The other consideration here is just how bad Miami’s receiver room looks on paper. Marshall isn’t a big name by any means, but the Dolphins can use all the help they can get at this position.

Outside of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, with the latter likely to be released next month, Miami’s receiver room consists of Theo Wease Jr., Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, and Tahj Washington. That’s not exactly an inspiring group of names.

Malik Washington was really the only player who produced at all last season, and he had 46 catches for a measly 317 yards. Miami has to do better, and it has to stretch the field vertically.

Marshall at least adds some talent to the room, and he’s the type of receiver the Dolphins need to round out their room for whoever ends up playing quarterback next season.

Quick Coaching Note

Former Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darren Bevell was in line to coach against the Dolphins quite a bit next season, but that didn’t end up working out.

Bevell interviewed for the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator position, but lost out to former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich.

Hiring Bevell would have meant the Jets had two former Dolphins assistants as primary coordinators, since the team also hired Brian Duker to be its defensive coordinator.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage