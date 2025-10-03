What Tyreek Told His Teammates During Visit
Tyreek Hill was a surprise visitor at the Miami Dolphins practice facility Friday and it apparently the same energetic Tyreek Hill his teammates saw — even days removed from surgery to repair the extensive damage his left knee sustained a few days ago.
Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the news when he was asked during his pre-practice media session whether he needed to get (even) more creative with his play-calling with Hill out for the rest of the 2025 season.
"No, I think we have a lot of capable football players that I'm very confident in," McDaniel said. "I think when you lose players of that magnitude, it's never done with one human being. It's the execution of the overall group at all positions that make up the difference. a bunch of motivated football players that, you know, Tyreek was in the building today.
"He came to the team meeting and made sure that the guys were continuing to stay motivated to have complementary football with 11 players playing as one in three phases over the course of the game. And that's how you offset those things."
McDaniel later described Hill's teammates' reaction.
"It was awesome," McDaniel said. "It was a real, a real moment where I was ... I knew the time that he'd probably be in the building and thankfully I'm good on my toes because it was right during the team meeting. So he made an entrance that ... I hadn't given the team a heads up. So I'm pretty sure the energy of the team meeting was pretty good, but it definitely gave it an uptick. And he was eager to let his teammates know that he missed them and I was eager to tell his teammates that, even, Tyreek misses these team meetings, 'you guys are lucky.' And it was a really good moment for guys that spend their waking lives together and something that was really cool to see for Tyreek and for the team."
TYREEK SHARES VIDEO
The visit to the Baptist Health Training Complex came three days after he had reconstructive surgery on his left knee, which he injured during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 27-21 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
Hill obviously faces a long road to recovery — exactly how long remains to be determined — but the wide receiver showed the first step (literally) after the surgery.
It came via a Snapchat post showing him walking in the hospital.
Hill later posted on his Instagram story a not-so-subtle message about marketing: