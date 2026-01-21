Where Weaver Might Wind Up ... and One Assistant Lands New Job

Anthony Weaver continues to generate interest as a head coach candidate around the NFL. The Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator is getting second interviews with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Additionally, Weaver is on the initial list of Buffalo Bills candidates to replace Sean McDermott, according to multiple reports.

Should Weaver take a head coach position while still under contract with the Dolphins, Miami would receive two compensatory third-round picks (one this year, one in 2027) as part of the Rooney Rule.

The Ravens are looking for a new head coach after firing John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, and this would be a homecoming for Weaver after playing and coaching in Baltimore. In fact, he was with the Ravens as defensive line coach/assistant head coach when the Dolphins hired him in 2024.

Weaver has no prior connection with the Steelers, but he's obviously familiar with them from his time in Baltimore, and he also would fit the mold of Pittsburgh's previous (albeit extraordinarily rare) head coaches hire as a younger defensive coach with no prior NFL head-coaching experience, which applied to Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher (special teams coach) and Mike Tomlin.

As with Baltimore, Weaver does have some history with the Bills, having served as defensive line coach in 2013 before he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2014 on a staff that included familiar names like Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel and Jeff Hafley.

Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Buffalo are among the six remaining openings for a head coach, along with Arizona, Cleveland and Las Vegas.

McDANIEL UPDATE

McDaniel was scheduled for a second interview with the Browns on Wednesday before he canceled, and reports surfaced Tuesday night that he had decided to join the L.A. Chargers as offensive coordinator, though that was contingent on him not getting a head coach position.

McDaniel interviewed with the Raiders in Miami on Monday and also interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens opening.

As of late Wednesday morning, there still had been no official announcement from the Chargers about the hiring of McDaniel.

DOLPHINS ASSISTANT LEAVES

There is one Dolphins assistant on the move, that being cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo.

He will be joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, though it's unknown in what capacity. Araujo had previously interviewed for the New York Jets defensive coordinator position.

Araujo, who's no longer listed on the Dolphins coaching staff on the team website, joined Miami in 2022. In Jacksonville, he could be reunited with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, though Campanile remains a candidate for the head coach opening in Baltimore and Arizona.

Senior pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik, meanwhile, was expected to interview for the open offensive coordinator position with the Philadelphia Eagles, who also were interested in McDaniel before he chose the Chargers instead.

