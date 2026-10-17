The Contract Status of Every Dolphins Defensive Player at the 2026 Bye

The Miami Dolphins have completely revamped their roster 2026, and the moves haven't stopped with the start of the regular season.

With the team at their bye, it's a good time to again take stock of the roster as of Friday, October 16 with every player on the 53-man roster and injured reserve, along with their contract status, 2026 cap number (info via Over The Cap), when they'll become free agents, and the early outlook on whether they'll be with the team at the start of training camp next year.

This is the breakdown of all the defensive players.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a contract extension in 2025, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $11M ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 back with the Dolphins

Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 (with team fifth-year option), UFA in 2029 (or 2030), 2026 cap number: $5 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Rene Konga (IR) — Undrafted free agent in 2026, signed through 2028, RFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $525K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

EDGE DEFENDERS (6)

Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team fifth-year option), UFA in 2028 (or 2029), 2026 cap number: $4.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Joshua Uche — Signed as UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 back with the Dolphins

Malik Herring — Claimed off waivers from the Kansas City in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins

Rob Beal Jr. — Signed as UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.2 million ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins

Andre Jones Jr. — Signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2026, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Trey Moore (IR) — Fourth-round pick in 2026, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $776K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

LINEBACKERS (6)

Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA in 2024, signed contract extension in 2026, signed through 2029; UFA in 2030; 2026 cap number: $6.2 M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Jacob Rodriguez — Second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $2.1 million 2027 .. Outlook: With the Dolphins

Willie Gay Jr. — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Jackson Woodard — Signed off the Houston Texans practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 with the Dolphins

Shaka Heyward — Signed off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in 2026, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $896K ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins

Ronnie Harrison Jr. (IR) — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $693K ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins

CORNERBACKS (8)

JuJu Brents — Claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.2M ... 2027 Outlook: Better than 50-50 with the Dolphins

Jason Marshall Jr. — Fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Chris Johnson — First-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029 (with team fifth-year option), UFA in 2030 (or 20231), 2026 cap number: $3.5M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Jaylin Simpson — Claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $949K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Marcellas Dial Jr. — Claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots in 2026, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins

Reese Taylor — Claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos in 2026, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins

Storm Duck (PUP) — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2024, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $800K million ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 with the Dolphins

Darrell Baker (PUP) — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins

SAFETIES (5)

Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Michael Taaffe — Fifth-round pick in 2026, signed through 2029, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Zayne Anderson — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M ... 2027 Outlook: Not likely with the Dolphins

Julius Wood — Claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1M ... 2027 Outlook: Likely with the Dolphins

Kyle Louis (IR) — Fourth-round pick in 2026, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $733K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Riley Patterson — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins

P Bradley Pinion — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins

LS Tucker Addington — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins

DOLPHINS PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS NEXT OFFSEASON

Offense (3)

T Austin Jackson, TE Greg Dulcich, WR Jalen Tolbert

Defense/Specialists (10)

CB JuJu Brents, LB Willie Gay Jr., S Zayne Anderson, EDGE Joshua Uche, CB Darrell Baker Jr., LB Ronnie Harrison Jr., EDGE Malik Herring, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., K Riley Patterson, P Bradley Pinion