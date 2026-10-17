The Contract Status of Every Dolphins Defensive Player at the 2026 Bye
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The Miami Dolphins have completely revamped their roster 2026, and the moves haven't stopped with the start of the regular season.
With the team at their bye, it's a good time to again take stock of the roster as of Friday, October 16 with every player on the 53-man roster and injured reserve, along with their contract status, 2026 cap number (info via Over The Cap), when they'll become free agents, and the early outlook on whether they'll be with the team at the start of training camp next year.
This is the breakdown of all the defensive players.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a contract extension in 2025, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $11M ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 back with the Dolphins
Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 (with team fifth-year option), UFA in 2029 (or 2030), 2026 cap number: $5 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Rene Konga (IR) — Undrafted free agent in 2026, signed through 2028, RFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $525K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
EDGE DEFENDERS (6)
Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team fifth-year option), UFA in 2028 (or 2029), 2026 cap number: $4.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Joshua Uche — Signed as UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 back with the Dolphins
Malik Herring — Claimed off waivers from the Kansas City in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins
Rob Beal Jr. — Signed as UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.2 million ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins
Andre Jones Jr. — Signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2026, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Trey Moore (IR) — Fourth-round pick in 2026, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $776K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
LINEBACKERS (6)
Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA in 2024, signed contract extension in 2026, signed through 2029; UFA in 2030; 2026 cap number: $6.2 M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Jacob Rodriguez — Second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $2.1 million 2027 .. Outlook: With the Dolphins
Willie Gay Jr. — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Jackson Woodard — Signed off the Houston Texans practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 with the Dolphins
Shaka Heyward — Signed off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in 2026, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $896K ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins
Ronnie Harrison Jr. (IR) — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $693K ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins
CORNERBACKS (8)
JuJu Brents — Claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.2M ... 2027 Outlook: Better than 50-50 with the Dolphins
Jason Marshall Jr. — Fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Chris Johnson — First-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029 (with team fifth-year option), UFA in 2030 (or 20231), 2026 cap number: $3.5M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Jaylin Simpson — Claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $949K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Marcellas Dial Jr. — Claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots in 2026, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins
Reese Taylor — Claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos in 2026, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins
Storm Duck (PUP) — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2024, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $800K million ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 with the Dolphins
Darrell Baker (PUP) — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins
SAFETIES (5)
Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Michael Taaffe — Fifth-round pick in 2026, signed through 2029, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
Zayne Anderson — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M ... 2027 Outlook: Not likely with the Dolphins
Julius Wood — Claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys in 2026, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1M ... 2027 Outlook: Likely with the Dolphins
Kyle Louis (IR) — Fourth-round pick in 2026, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $733K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins
SPECIALISTS (3)
K Riley Patterson — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins
P Bradley Pinion — Signed as a UFA in 2026, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.3M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins
LS Tucker Addington — Signed as a free agent in 2026, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 back with the Dolphins
DOLPHINS PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS NEXT OFFSEASON
Offense (3)
T Austin Jackson, TE Greg Dulcich, WR Jalen Tolbert
Defense/Specialists (10)
CB JuJu Brents, LB Willie Gay Jr., S Zayne Anderson, EDGE Joshua Uche, CB Darrell Baker Jr., LB Ronnie Harrison Jr., EDGE Malik Herring, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., K Riley Patterson, P Bradley Pinion
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL